Centare launches Data Science Practice with hire of Joe Anderson

MILWAUKEE, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centare, a Milwaukee-based software development and consulting firm, announced today the hire of Joe Anderson as Director of Data Science. Joe joins the organization from Optum, where he led Data Science and Analytics at the health services company, including efforts to predict and prevent opioid abuse.

Increased demand for expertise on data optimization from Fortune500 companies in Wisconsin, many of which are Centare customers, led the growing firm to invest in leadership. The Data Science practice complements Centare's established product development and strategic consulting divisions, allowing it to uniquely position itself as a full lifecycle solutions partner.

"...The ease of cloud computing has made data capture and storage easier than ever. Yet businesses are struggling with how to turn that information into valuable insight. Analytics and machine learning skills are in high demand and short supply; we feel that we can help fill that gap for the market," said Anderson.

With over $60 million of public and private investment pouring into the region to address the talent shortage, Centare is playing its part in community education as well. Jacob Scherrer, President of Centare recently facilitated a Data Visualization workshop as part of the 2019 Digital Economies Summit.

About Centare

Founded in 1999, and privately owned, Centare is headquartered in Milwaukee, with an additional office in Madison, WI. The company works closely with the area's premier corporations such as GE Healthcare, Milwaukee Tool, Johnson Controls and Northwestern Mutual, building custom software and implementing an agile approach to furthering business productivity and efficiency. Centare is a recipient of several prestigious awards and recognitions, including multiple Milwaukee Business Journal Fastest Growing Firms Awards, Top Places to Work, and eight Inc. Magazine "Inc.5000" listings of the nation's fastest growing private companies. To learn more about Centare, visit https://www.centare.com.

