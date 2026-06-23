Centari Launches Amendment Awareness and Deal Maps for Complex Transactions

New capabilities automatically track changes across amendments and visualize relationships between transaction documents

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centari, the AI platform for deal intelligence, today announced Amendment Awareness and Deal Maps, two new capabilities that help attorneys understand how transactions evolve over time and navigate complex document structures more efficiently.

Most legal AI tools analyze documents one at a time. That approach can work for reviewing a single agreement, but it often falls short in complex transactions where meaning is spread across amendments, exhibits, schedules, side letters, and related agreements.

Attorneys routinely move between documents to understand how a deal actually works. A key provision may depend on a defined term located dozens of pages away. An amendment may change the economics of an agreement years after it was signed. Understanding the current state of a transaction requires reasoning across multiple documents and understanding how they interact.

This is where most legal AI software breaks down.

Most legal technology can identify surface-level information within individual documents. Fewer solutions can determine how changes in one document affect the rest of a transaction. Centari's patent-pending Deal Reasoning Engine was designed to reason across document relationships and convert complex transactions into structured data with attorney-level precision.

Amendment Awareness and Deal Maps build on that foundation, helping attorneys understand how transactions change over time and how documents relate to one another.

"Transactional attorneys don't work document by document. They work deal by deal," said Kevin Walker, founder and CEO of Centari and a former Paul Hastings M&A attorney. "Understanding a transaction means understanding how agreements, amendments, schedules, and related documents fit together. Amendment Awareness and Deal Maps help attorneys answer those questions faster while ensuring the underlying data stays accurate."

Keeping Deal Data Current as Transactions Change

Amendments are a routine part of legal practice, but they create a persistent challenge for legal teams trying to maintain accurate deal data. As transactions evolve, critical terms may evolve in parallel across multiple amendments, making it burdensome to determine which provisions remain operative and ensuring that deal records reflect the current state of a matter.

Centari's Amendment Awareness capability addresses that challenge through a proprietary ontology designed to model amendment relationships over time. When an amendment is uploaded to an existing matter, Centari automatically identifies what changed and updates deal profiles to reflect the operative terms.

For attorneys advising clients on credit facilities, portfolio company governance documents, fund structures, and other evolving matters, Amendment Awareness helps ensure that deal data reflects the current state of the client's rights and obligations rather than a historical snapshot.

Understanding Complex Deal Structures at a Glance

Complex transactions often involve dozens of agreements and parties. Understanding how those documents relate to one another typically requires significant manual review and cross-referencing. Deal Maps automates that process.

This new feature generates a visual graph showing how agreements incorporate, modify, satisfy, replace, or supersede one another. Attorneys can quickly understand the structure of a transaction before beginning substantive review and navigate large document sets more efficiently.

"Attorneys spend significant time reconstructing document relationships that already exist within a transaction," said Walker. "Deal Maps makes those relationships visible immediately, giving legal teams a faster path to understanding how a deal is structured."

Built by Attorneys for Complex Transactions

Centari was founded by attorneys and technologists who have firsthand experience working through complex transactions. That experience has shaped both the company's product strategy and the architecture underlying the platform.

Amendment Awareness and Deal Maps reflect Centari's commitment to solving practical challenges faced by transactional attorneys and delivering technology purpose-built for legal work.

The new capabilities are available immediately to Centari customers.

About Centari

Centari is an AI platform for deal intelligence, purpose-built for leading practices at firms like Ropes & Gray, Willkie, Fried Frank, and Wilson Sonsini. Centari turns a firm's complex deal documents into a structured, searchable database of their proprietary market knowledge. With Centari, partners can find on-point precedent in seconds, walk into every negotiation as the most informed firm at the table, and generate pitch materials grounded in their own deal experience. Every data point is citation-backed and calibrated to the firm's standards, ensuring a reliable source of truth to power both the business and practice of law.

To learn more, visit centari.com.

SOURCE Centari