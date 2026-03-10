Centari Unveils Expanded Platform for Deal Intelligence, Moving Beyond "Legal AI" to Power the Most Sophisticated Transactions

New products for deal data analytics, search, and negotiation benchmarking extend Centari's flagship platform adopted by leading firms across three continents, including among the AmLaw 25 and Magic Circle.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centari, the AI platform for deal intelligence, today announced a major expansion of its platform with two new products—Views and Intelligence—establishing the first platform purpose-built to help leading law firms and investment funds transform decades of deal history into a compounding strategic advantage.

Hundreds of AI tools now offer AI-assisted document review, drafting, and workflow automation, but these tools were not designed to surface reliable data from complex transactional documents at scale. Centari's patent-pending Deal Reasoning Engine simulates the relational reasoning a transactional lawyer performs on a complex agreement, tracing defined terms, mapping conditional logic, and reconciling interdependent provisions across multiple documents to create high-fidelity, citation-backed data. The company's Applied Legal Research team—which includes attorneys who previously practiced at firms like Kirkland & Ellis, McCarthy Tétrault, and Dechert—partners with every customer to map the platform to their specific deal types and help them extract strategic value from their data over time.

The result is a persistent, queryable data layer that compounds with every transaction a firm touches. As new deals are added, Centari continuously expands the firm's private dataset of negotiated structures, risk allocations, and market terms, creating an institutional asset that generic AI tools are not designed to cultivate or manage.

"The legal industry has spent three years debating which AI tools promise the greatest efficiency gains. The more important question is whether a firm is building their data advantage," said Kevin Walker, CEO and founder of Centari and a former Paul Hastings M&A lawyer and in-house GC. "Intelligence and Views put that data advantage to work. For the first time, firms can search, visualize, and benchmark against their own deal history at scale."

Intelligence provides market analysis, document and clause-level search across a firm's entire deal history, and real-time negotiation support, all powered by natural language queries. An attorney advising a client on how to navigate a contested provision can instantly surface how analogous concepts were handled across hundreds of prior transactions. A query like "Show me all credit agreements where the maintenance covenant threshold exceeded 4.0x" returns precise, structured results, not approximated chat responses.

Views enable firms to create data visualizations from their deal data for sharing with internal teams and external clients, with granular controls over what is included or excluded for confidentiality. Partners can now demonstrate market experience with data, not anecdotes, transforming client pitches and thought leadership with evidence drawn directly from the firm's proprietary transaction history.

"Data extraction is where every platform starts, but the real question is whether you can trust the output enough to build on top of it," said Junyuan Lau, Centari's Chief Technology Officer. "Centari's Deal Reasoning Engine delivers a unique combination of precision and consistency. This is what makes new products like Intelligence and Views possible, and makes the platform increasingly valuable with every deal a firm adds."

"In transactional practice, the standard is precision. If the data is wrong, the advice is wrong," said Naomi Swalve, a former Kirkland & Ellis M&A attorney and Centari's founding Legal Product Lead. "Our Applied Legal Research team works alongside every customer to make sure what comes out of the platform reflects what senior attorneys and their clients would expect to see."

Centari has seen rapid adoption among the world's leading transactional practices, including at Ropes & Gray, Fried Frank, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. With customers spanning the AmLaw 25 and Magic Circle, Centari has established a growing international presence across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

