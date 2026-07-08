Centari Launches External Views to Help Law Firms Share Deal Intelligence with Clients

White-labeled dashboards transform proprietary deal data into secure client-facing insights and benchmarking

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centari, the AI platform for deal intelligence, today announced External Views, a new capability that enables law firms to securely share white-labeled deal intelligence dashboards directly with clients.

As legal teams increasingly use AI to handle routine work internally, the value of outside counsel increasingly comes from market knowledge that clients cannot generate on their own. General counsel may negotiate only a handful of transactions each year, while leading law firms advise on hundreds across industries, counterparties, and transaction types. That broader experience gives firms unique insight into market terms, negotiating trends, and evolving standards.

Until now, however, firms have had no practical way to put that institutional knowledge in front of clients with data precise enough to carry the firm's name.

Earlier this year, Centari introduced Views, which enables firms to analyze transaction trends, benchmark market positions, and visualize proprietary deal data across their practice. External Views extends those capabilities by making dashboards securely shareable and fully white-labeled, allowing firms to deliver customized market intelligence directly to clients.

"Clients increasingly expect more than issue spotting and work product generation. They expect data-backed guidance grounded in real market experience," said Kevin Walker, founder and CEO of Centari and a former Paul Hastings M&A attorney. "External Views gives firms a secure way to share the insights they've built across hundreds of transactions while maintaining complete control over the underlying data."

Secure Client Dashboards Built on Firm Knowledge

External Views allows firms to create white-labeled dashboards that present client-specific information or anonymized aggregate market data. Granular permissions give firms precise control over what clients can access, whether that includes charts, tables, benchmarks, or supporting deal documents.

The result is a secure, client-facing experience that helps firms communicate market trends, benchmark transaction terms, and provide strategic guidance using their own proprietary deal history.

Built on Citation-Backed Deal Intelligence

Both Views and External Views are powered by Centari's patent-pending Deal Reasoning Engine, which converts complex transaction documents into structured, citation-backed deal data with attorney-level precision.

Because every benchmark is tied directly to underlying transaction documents, firms can support client conversations with verifiable evidence rather than anecdotal experience.

"When a firm tells a client that ninety percent of comparable transactions achieved a particular term, that statement should be backed by actual deal data, not institutional memory," said Walker. "Firms are rightly wary of putting their name on client-facing portals built on unreliable AI workflows. External Views gives firms a reliable way to share their expertise and unlock new forms of value."

Helping Firms Become Data-Driven Advisors

As AI changes how legal work is performed, firms will increasingly differentiate themselves through the breadth of market knowledge they have accumulated across clients and transactions.

External Views transforms that institutional knowledge into a secure, client-facing asset, enabling firms to deliver benchmarking, market context, and transaction insights throughout the client relationship.

External Views is available immediately to Centari customers.

About Centari

Centari is the AI platform for deal intelligence, purpose-built for leading practices at firms like Ropes & Gray, Fried Frank, Wilson Sonsini, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and Gilbert + Tobin. Centari turns a firm's complex deal documents into a structured, searchable database of their proprietary market knowledge. With Centari, partners can find on-point precedent in seconds, walk into every negotiation as the most informed firm at the table, and generate pitch materials grounded in their own deal experience. Every data point is citation-backed and calibrated to the firm's standards, ensuring a reliable source of truth to power both the business and practice of law.

To learn more, visit centari.com.

SOURCE Centari