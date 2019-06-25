Centauri CEO Adam Miller Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in the Mountain Desert Region

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centauri Health Solutions Co-Founder and CEO Adam Miller has been selected as the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award winner in the Healthcare category for the Mountain Desert Region, encompassing Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

The award recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program is widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S.

An independent panel of judges chose winners in eight separate business categories. The awards were presented at a special gala event at The Denver Center for the Performing Arts on June 20.

"I am truly humbled to be chosen as EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year in the Healthcare category for the Mountain Desert region," said Miller. "This award really honors the work of passionate Centauri Health Solutions associates across the country who have made the company's founding vision a reality. Together, we are motivated by the millions of lives being positively impacted by our work every day."

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 33rd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs including: J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr of Marriott International, Inc., Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc., Jodi Berg of Vitamix and Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn.

As a Mountain Desert award winner, Miller is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Centauri Health Solutions

Centauri Health Solutions provides services to payors and providers in government sponsored healthcare programs, including Medicare Advantage and Medicaid. In partnership with our clients, we improve the lives and health outcomes of the members and patients we touch through compassionate outreach, sophisticated analytics, and data-driven solutions. Our services directly address complex problems such as uncompensated care within health systems; appropriate, risk-adjusted revenue for specialized sub-populations; and quality of care measurement. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions employs more than 1,100 dedicated associates in seven U.S. locations. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

