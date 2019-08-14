Centauri Health Solutions Makes the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centauri Health Solutions, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based provider of healthcare services and technology solutions, is one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., according to Inc. magazine, which today released its annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Centauri ranked number 132 with three-year revenue growth of 2694 percent.

Founded in 2014 and led by CEO Adam Miller, Centauri enables health plans and providers to better navigate the complex regulatory environment of government-sponsored healthcare programs, including Medicare Advantage and Medicaid through sophisticated analytics and technology-enabled services. Since its founding, Centauri has grown from one office with a staff of three people to more than 1,100 associates in seven locations across the country, serving 30 million individuals.

"We're incredibly thrilled to receive this distinction and be ranked among the impressive companies on the Inc. 5000 list, so soon after our founding," said Miller, a 20-year veteran of the healthcare industry. "I am privileged to serve our many clients across the country who have entrusted us with the complex problems of value-based care and am humbled by the compassion of our associates across the country who improve the lives of our clients' members and patients every day."

The Inc. annual 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, small businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Oracle, Intuit, Zillow, Yelp, Pandora, LinkedIn, Timberland, Domino's Pizza, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

As one of the top 500 companies on this year's Inc. 5000, Centauri will be featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 20), in addition to being part of the Inc. 5000 listing on Inc.com.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Centauri Health Solutions

Centauri Health Solutions provides services to payors and providers in government sponsored healthcare programs, including Medicare Advantage and Medicaid. In partnership with our clients, we improve the lives and health outcomes of the members and patients we touch through compassionate outreach, sophisticated analytics, and data-driven solutions. Our services directly address complex problems such as uncompensated care within health systems; appropriate, risk-adjusted revenue for specialized sub-populations; and quality of care measurement. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions employs more than 1,100 dedicated associates in seven U.S. locations. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31,2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions or other companies – as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

