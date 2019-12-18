Centauri Health Solutions Receives NCQA Certification for 2020 HEDIS® Hybrid Measures

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centauri Health Solutions, Inc., a healthcare technology and services company powered by analytics, is pleased to announce it has met the requirements by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) 2020 certification for hybrid measures, systematic sampling and survey sample.

This is Centauri's 15th consecutive year of meeting the first milestone for HEDIS certification on or before NCQA's mid-December deadline.

"We designed our custom engine to provide the highest quality HEDIS reporting and submission, as well as care gap management, based on the NCQA Rules for Allowable Adjustments. Our continued ability to complete the rigorous HEDIS certification process and meet NCQA timelines with no recertifications showcases our commitment to quality as well as the industry-leading service we are able to provide to our clients," said Centauri CEO Adam Miller.

The Centauri Ascent quality suite of solutions was designed for complete HEDIS management and reporting and includes tools for data management and reporting, chart management and quality improvement management.

Centauri is currently working to complete the administrative measures set and anticipates certification in early 2020.

The NCQA seal is a widely recognized seal of quality for consumers and employers. HEDIS is used by more than 90 percent of U.S. health plans to measure performance on important dimensions of care and service.

About Centauri Health Solutions

Centauri Health Solutions provides services to payors and providers in government sponsored healthcare programs, including Medicare Advantage and Medicaid. In partnership with our clients, we improve the lives and health outcomes of the members and patients we touch through compassionate outreach, sophisticated analytics, and data-driven solutions. Our services directly address complex problems such as uncompensated care within health systems; appropriate, risk-adjusted revenue for specialized sub-populations; and quality of care measurement. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions employs more than 1,100 dedicated associates in seven U.S. locations. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

