Centaurus Financial Donates $20,000 to Johnny Miller Champ Foundation

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centaurus Financial, Inc., an independent broker/dealer based in Anaheim, California, donated $20,000 to support the Johnny Miller Champ Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping young golfers achieve their dreams.

The Foundation's annual Golf & Food Event, held on November 18 in Northern California, raises funds to provide scholarships for school-age children who might otherwise be unable to afford golf instruction or participate in the sport. This year's event featured a golf clinic led by Johnny Miller himself, an 18-hole tournament at the Silverado North Course at Napa's Silverado Resort, and a gourmet dinner at Ad Hoc, the acclaimed restaurant by world-renowned chef Thomas Keller.

"Johnny Miller's Champ Foundation is doing incredible work to support the next generation of golfers," said David Fujita, Centaurus's Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President. "Their mission goes beyond growing the game. It's about creating opportunities for young people who might not have access to such enriching experiences!"

The Johnny Miller Champ Foundation was originally established in 1993 as the Johnny Miller Jr. Golf Foundation to promote junior golf. In 2015, it was renamed to honor Miller's father and his enduring legacy of "creating champions."

About Centaurus Financial

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Centaurus Financial, Inc. is a national independent financial services company registered and licensed to offer securities, investment advisory services and insurance products. Centaurus Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Centaurus Financial is registered as a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information about Centaurus Financial, please visit centaurusfinancial.com.

