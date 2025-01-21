Centaurus Financial, Inc. Donates to Help Pasadena Humane Save Animals Lost in Southern California Fire

By Maryanne Dell

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the terrible wildfires that have devastated Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Malibu and several surrounding areas in Southern California, Centaurus Financial, Inc. recognizes the dire situation faced by many, including animals. It also recognizes the need to help. To that end, the Anaheim, California-based independent broker/dealer has donated $10,000 to Pasadena Humane, a shelter dedicated to saving pets left homeless by the Eaton fire and ultimately reuniting them with their families.

The shelter isn't just housing the nearly 1,000 animals that have entered its doors since the fire broke out on the evening of January 7. Its veterinary staff has provided life-saving care for numerous dogs, cats and wild animals. Countless volunteers have also stepped up to foster animals, transport them to other organizations that are providing assistance, and provide whatever help they can. The shelter is caring for animals whose owners have nowhere to take them as a result of losing their homes to the fire.

In addition to many dogs and cats, Pasadena Humane has also taken in and treated reptiles, tortoises, birds and pigs. Some of these animals are wild, but many are, in fact, pets.

"Pets are important to people," says Centaurus CEO and animal lover Ron King. "They're part of the family. For people who have gone through the tremendous horror of losing their homes and possessions, knowing that their animal is safe and being cared for at a facility like Pasadena Humane can provide hope. That hope is worth everything, and Centaurus is thankful to be able to provide this donation to help the shelter help these families and animals in need."

