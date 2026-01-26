Centaurus Financial Thanks its Sponsors, Raises $50,000 for Orange County, California Animal Rescue

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centaurus Financial, Inc.'s annual Sponsor Appreciation Day, held December 8, 2025, was a success in multiple ways: The golf tournament showed the independent broker/dealer's vendors how valuable they are, and it raised $50,000 for Shamrock Rescue Foundation, an Orange County, California-based nonprofit group that rescues unwanted animals and finds them new homes.

The day dawned sunny and bright, if a bit cool by Southern California standards. More than 95 golfers hit the greens at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine. As they finished their day on the links, non-golfers took to the putting green in a contest that saw a playoff among several duffers. A traditional barbecue dinner and silent auction finished off the day, Centaurus's 22nd annual Sponsor Appreciation event.

Centaurus matched the $25,000 raised for Shamrock that day, bringing the total donated to $50,000. The rescue uses the money to provide shelter, medical care and behavioral rehabilitation to animals, mostly dogs, that otherwise likely wouldn't make it out of shelters alive.

"We are so pleased to help innocent animals. We are also proud that one hundred cents of every dollar raised goes to the animals' care," said Centaurus CEO Ron King at the event. "No one takes a salary at Shamrock. All the work is done by volunteers."

Shamrock Rescue Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that saves dogs and other animals who are in danger of being put to death in public shelters.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Centaurus Financial, Inc. is a national independent broker/dealer

