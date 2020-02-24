Centaurus Raised more than $45,000 for Shamrock Rescue Foundation

LEXINGTON, S.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centaurus Financial raised more than $45,000 for Shamrock Rescue Foundation at their 17th annual Sponsor Appreciation Golf Tournament. One hundred cents of every dollar raised went directly toward the benefit of abandoned, abused, and injured animals that came from high kill rate shelters or other dismal situations.

Centaurus hosts the annual event as a way to thank its hard-working partners and selects a charity to be its honored guest. This year, they chose to help give deserving animals a second chance at a fulfilling life.

In addition to the money raised through the annual golf tournament, Centaurus has pledged an additional $10,000 to be donated in Rick (Ricky) Mantei's name, in recognition of his numerous charitable endeavors. Ricky volunteers evenings and weekends in the Lexington, SC and surrounding areas in an effort to give back to the community that has been so good to him.

About Shamrock Rescue Foundation

Shamrock Rescue Foundation is a nonprofit, organization dedicated to saving animals in danger of being put to death in public shelters. These animals often have little to no hope of a better life, some any life at all. Thanks to Shamrock, many animals that would not have had a chance now share their lives with loving families. The animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and placed in foster homes or boarding until forever homes can be found for them. Shamrock carefully screens all potential adopters to ensure that each animal ends up in the best home for them and their families. One hundred percent of every dollar donated to Shamrock goes directly to the animals' care. All costs associated with running the foundation are absorbed by the founders and volunteers. For more information about Shamrock Rescue Foundation, go to ShamrockRescue.org.

About Ricky Mantei

Ricky Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC, a registered Investment Advisor. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. Please visit our website for more information: https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/.

