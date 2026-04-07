CENTEGIX® Announces Acquisition of Pikmykid, Bringing Together Leaders in Emergency Response and Daily Safety Operations

The acquisition will help districts simplify student dismissal, manage emergencies, and keep students safe all on one platform.

ATLANTA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX, the K-12 leader in school safety and emergency response technology, today announced it has acquired Pikmykid, a trusted leader in dismissal management, reunification, and other school safety solutions. Together, the companies will deliver a unified platform that connects the everyday realities of the school day with critical incident response—giving schools a new level of visibility, control, and coordination across student safety.

For more than a decade, Pikmykid has helped schools bring structure and safety to some of the most complex and challenging times of the day. Its platform is widely recognized for transforming manual processes around student monitoring into coordinated, secure workflows that improve both safety and efficiency.

CENTEGIX will now manage both the predictable and unpredictable moments of school safety™.

From classroom transitions to early pickups and dismissal, schools manage hundreds of student transitions every day—often without real-time visibility or control. While most safety solutions focus on isolated moments, schools face risk across the entire day. By bringing together two category leaders, CENTEGIX and Pikmykid are closing this gap.

CENTEGIX will begin integrating Pikmykid's capabilities into its Safety Platform immediately, with a focus on delivering a seamless experience for customers.

"School safety doesn't begin in an emergency—it's built into every moment of the school day," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "By joining forces with Pikmykid, we're connecting the operational moments that schools manage every day with the critical response capabilities they rely on when it matters most. From arrival to dismissal, schools will be able to manage student safety through one platform."

Together, CENTEGIX and Pikmykid will deliver a comprehensive approach to student safety that spans:

Student Monitoring: Real-time visibility and control over student transitions throughout the school day, enabled through Digital Hall Pass

Real-time visibility and control over student transitions throughout the school day, enabled through Digital Hall Pass Dismissal Management: Safer, more efficient coordination of end-of-day pickup

Safer, more efficient coordination of end-of-day pickup Emergency Response: Immediate alerting and coordination to initiate and manage critical incident response

Immediate alerting and coordination to initiate and manage critical incident response Reunification: Structured, secure processes for reuniting students with approved caregivers during emergencies

Structured, secure processes for reuniting students with approved caregivers during emergencies Campus-Wide Visibility: Real-time awareness to support faster, more informed decision-making during emergencies

Real-time awareness to support faster, more informed decision-making during emergencies Connected School Communities: Seamless coordination between school staff and families

This unified approach enables schools to support a proactive, continuous model where daily operations and emergency preparedness are no longer separate conversations, but part of the same system.

"School safety isn't just about how you respond in an emergency—it's about how you manage every moment of the school day," said Tony Lake, Superintendent of Lindbergh Schools, in St. Louis, Missouri. "We've used both CENTEGIX and Pikmykid in our district, and bringing them together connects those everyday operational moments with our emergency response in a way that just hasn't existed before. That level of visibility and coordination is a meaningful step forward for schools."

The acquisition rounds out CENTEGIX's school safety offerings, supporting the needs of educators, schools, districts, and families by delivering a new standard in comprehensive, layered school safety.

"Pikmykid was built to solve the real, everyday operational challenges schools face—from dismissal and parent communication to student flow and reunification," said Pat Bhava, CEO & Co-founder. "Joining CENTEGIX allows us to extend that foundation—connecting daily operations with emergency response in a way that drives faster decisions, stronger coordination, and safer outcomes for schools and their communities."

About Pikmykid

Pikmykid is a comprehensive, cloud-based platform revolutionizing school operations and student safety. Designed to address the diverse needs of modern schools, Pikmykid offers robust features including visitor management, dismissal management, attendance tracking, hall pass solutions, real-time messaging, emergency response tools, and reunification processes. Trusted by schools nationwide, Pikmykid simplifies the complexities of daily and emergency operations, ensuring safety and efficiency are at the forefront of every interaction.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the industry leader in innovative safety solutions for all types of workplaces. The cloud-based CENTEGIX Safety Platform® is the center for layered safety plans and initiates the fastest response time for emergencies, from the everyday to the extreme, anywhere on campus. Leaders nationwide trust CENTEGIX's innovative safety solutions to empower and protect people every day. For more information, visit centegix.com/pikmykid.

Media Contact

Annmarie Ely

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267-454-4686

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SOURCE CENTEGIX