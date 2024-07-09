CENTEGIX Announces Innovation in Emergency Response with Incident Activated Location Video Through Partnership with Axon

The integration offers onsite responders, local police, and real-time crime centers with immediate situational awareness of campus emergencies

ATLANTA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX , the industry leader and largest wearable safety technology provider, announces its partnership with global public safety technology leader, Axon Enterprise to integrate CENTEGIX into the Fusus by Axon platform, the most widely used and trusted emergency and incident management software provider for real-time crime center operations.

The partnership enables the CENTEGIX CrisisAlert wearable panic button badge to activate on-campus video cameras when an alert for help is signaled. By combining the immediacy and location specificity of CrisisAlert with Fusus by Axon's real-time security camera feeds, on-site and first responders can immediately gain situational awareness to determine the appropriate level of response needed for an emergency.

Paired together, Fusus by Axon and CENTEGIX's Safety Platform™ will create an immediate, all-in-one video intelligence interface that eliminates silos among different security solutions to reduce emergency response time. Axon has a long-standing partnership with law enforcement and has designed its real-time operations capabilities, including Fusus to integrate directly with local dispatchers and first responders to monitor and maintain real-time situational awareness of an event using live video.

"Access to law enforcement and first responders is critical in emergencies. With this partnership, we immediately notify first responders where help is needed, with exact indoor or outdoor alert locations and real-time camera feeds. The faster the right response is provided to the right location, we save time and save lives," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "By integrating Fusus by Axon with our Safety Platform, we create immediate awareness of emergencies for onsite responders, local police, and real-time crime centers, informing them of exactly when and where an alert occurs, as well as what emergency assets are within the vicinity of the alert."

"This partnership with CENTEGIX will further reduce response time in emergencies and ultimately save lives," said Fusus by Axon Senior Vice President Chris Lindenau. "Integrating our proven technology solutions innovates a new chapter in safety—one where our communities feel safer and more protected. We are honored to collaborate on providing enhanced situational awareness to onsite and first responders and ultimately improve public safety in more places."

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the industry leader of wearable safety technology with over 600,000 badges in use. The cloud-based CENTEGIX Safety Platform™ initiates the fastest response time for emergencies campus-wide. Leaders in over 12,000 locations nationwide trust CENTEGIX's innovative safety solutions to empower and protect people (every day). To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.centegix.com .

About Axon

Axon is the technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public in the U.S. by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing, defense and security. The Axon Ecosystem includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software, real-time operations capabilities and third-party integrations through Axon's partner network. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

