CENTEGIX™ Announces Record First Half Results

Several factors are driving a sharp increase in demand for CrisisAlert:

Districts that previously purchased mobile phone app-based products are dissatisfied with the severe limitations of those solutions and are replacing them with newer technologies at an increasing rate. CrisisAlert is superior to app-based services because it provides room-level alert location information, audio and visual notifications, and equitable deployment to empower everyone to call for help in an emergency. Unlike apps, CrisisAlert does not depend on wi-fi or cellular networks and does not require staff to download an application to a personal mobile device.

As school districts prepare for the new school year, the safety of staff and students remains a top priority, especially in light of the increased levels of violence communities are experiencing as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

States and the Federal Government continue to pass legislation and make available funding to encourage districts to implement panic button solutions. In Florida , the Department of Education approved CENTEGIX CrisisAlert for districts to comply with Alyssa's law. Nearly 20% of Florida districts have already selected CrisisAlert to protect their students, teachers, and staff.

CrisisAlert now protects nearly 1600 campuses in 16 states, an increase of 40% during 2021. In Georgia, CENTEGIX's headquarters, CrisisAlert now protects more than one-third (1/3) of the state's public schools in districts ranging from smaller rural schools to some of the largest metro systems.

Since its inception, CrisisAlert has successfully delivered more than 40,000 calls for help during everyday events, such as medical incidents and student altercations, to extreme campus-wide incidents such as severe weather events or weapons-related lockdowns.

"These strong first-half 2021 results demonstrate what we've known all along - that the market needed a better solution; one that empowers everyone to call for help with the simple press of a button, because in an emergency situation, every second matters. Increasingly district thought-leaders across the US are looking for a better way to keep their students and teachers safe," said Matthew Stevens, CEO of CENTEGIX. "We are committed to a singular goal - innovating technology to save and enrich lives. Growth means more people are protected, and that alone is our measure of success."

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX™ innovates technology to save and enrich lives. Our CrisisAlert™ solution is an IoT incident alert platform that utilizes a wearable badge, mobile and desktop applications, and a mesh network to provide campus-wide protection. CrisisAlert is a force multiplier, allowing staff and security professionals to request assistance and implement emergency protocols for incidents from the everyday to the extreme. We exceed the limitations of legacy communications devices and single-dimensional mobile apps, because in a crisis: Every. Second. Matters. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.centegix.com.

