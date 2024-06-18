CENTEGIX® Announces Strategic Partnership with GeoComm

Customers can share their mapping data across public safety applications to reduce emergency response time.

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX, the leader in incident response solutions, and GeoComm , provider of locally authoritative indoor and outdoor Geographic Information Systems (GIS), announce their partnership to enhance school safety and enable mutual customers to share mapping data. This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to empowering customers with full ownership and control of their facility maps and associated mapping data.

"High-quality, dynamic maps are critical to almost every public safety application. Utilizing a mapping provider often requires a complete transition from one provider to another—a binary choice. GeoComm and CENTEGIX share the same philosophy that an organization should be able to easily and securely share their maps and mapping data across public safety applications and mapping platforms without concerns of vendor lock-in and unnecessary expense," said Vince Zappa, Chief Product Officer of CENTEGIX.

Under this partnership, CENTEGIX and GeoComm can bidirectionally share their mapping data across their platforms on behalf of mutual customers. This will include crucial details such as structural and campus map data and asset information, ensuring that mapping information syncs to each platform and our mutual customers' public safety applications.

"This strategic partnership not only reinforces our leadership in safety and emergency response but also aligns perfectly with our mission to provide schools, businesses, and communities with the best tools to ensure their safety," said Bill McCullough, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of GeoComm. "By collaborating with CENTEGIX, we are setting new standards in the industry for how organizations should handle data, prioritizing customer autonomy and operational effectiveness."

GeoComm empowers organizations and emergency responders with actionable location intelligence consisting of GIS maps and technology, including detailed indoor maps, to aid in reducing response times. Most recently, GeoComm, an Esri Platinum Partner in the Esri Partner Network, has completed creating indoor maps and providing GIS applications to over 1,400 K-12 schools across the state of Iowa.

The CENTEGIX Safety Platform™ features CENTEGIX Safety Blueprint™. This dynamic mapping solution is the foundation for the CrisisAlert™ incident response solution and provides precise indoor and outdoor incident location information. Aligned with Safety Blueprint, CrisisAlert empowers staff with the fastest and easiest way to signal for help in an emergency—from the everyday to the extreme. The wearable panic button badge equips every staff member with an immediate, discreet, and easy way to signal for help from anywhere on campus. CrisisAlert is unique in its ability to deliver precise alert location, immediate audio and visual incident notifications for campus-wide incidents, full campus coverage, and 100% user adoption—built on a private network and without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular.

About GeoComm

For almost 30 years, GeoComm's dedicated and passionate team has worked closely with public safety agencies to deliver high-quality Geographic Information Systems (GIS), which integrate into 9-1-1 and public safety software and systems. During that time, GeoComm has partnered with state, regional, and local 9-1-1 agencies along with the military nationwide, being part of a system that helps keep 100 million people safe. This includes providing critical GIS elements of Next Generation 9-1-1 systems at a statewide level in twenty-three states. More recently, GeoComm has expanded high–quality GIS to mapping the interior of critical buildings where community members spend most of their time – particularly, our schools. GeoComm is committed to being part of a complete school safety solution with indoor GIS as a key element to planning, response, and mitigation efforts to protect our communities. Visit www.geocomm.com to learn more.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX® is the industry leader and largest wearable safety technology provider with over 600,000 badges in use. The cloud-based CENTEGIX Safety Platform™ initiates the fastest response time for emergencies campus-wide. Leaders in over 12,000 locations nationwide trust CENTEGIX's innovative safety solutions to empower and protect people (every day). To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.centegix.com.

