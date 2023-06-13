CENTEGIX Applauds Texas after Alyssa's Law Officially Enacted

CENTEGIX

13 Jun, 2023, 15:45 ET

School safety leader notes Texas becomes fifth state to pass the law

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX™, the leader in incident response solutions, commended Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature following the signing of Alyssa's Law. The legislation will require Texas public and charter schools to provide all classrooms with silent panic alarm technology.

Governor Abbott signing Alyssa's Law alongside Dr. Ilan and Lori Alhadeff, the parents of Alyssa Alhadeff. Governor Abbott alongside the Alhadeff family and supporters of Alyssa's Law Dr. Ilan and Lori Alhadeff following the signature of Alyssa's Law.

"Today, Texas has proven itself to be a nationwide leader in school safety," said CENTEGIX CEO Brent Cobb. "Sadly, recent events have proven what many of us know instinctively: in a crisis, rapid emergency response times save lives, and an effective emergency alert system is crucial to alerting law enforcement as quickly as possible. Thanks to leaders like Governor Abbott, Representative Thierry and Senator Creighton in supporting this important legislation, Texas students, teachers and parents can all rest a little easier."

Alyssa's Law is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and has been championed by Alyssa's parents, Lori and Dr. Ilan Alhadeff. Passed unanimously in both the Texas House and Senate, Alyssa's Law garnered support across the political spectrum for its effective, common-sense solution for school safety without imposing an additional financial burden on school districts.

CENTEGIX offers its CrisisAlert™ platform, a rapid incident response solution that protects students and staff members by empowering teachers and staff to immediately get help with a discreet panic button on a wearable badge. CrisisAlert operates via a private network, the ideal solution for schools where gaps in Wi-Fi and poor cellular signals often disrupt connectivity. With built-in location technology and campus-wide notification capabilities, CrisisAlert can simultaneously send a school into lockdown while immediately providing first responders with actionable information enabling them to respond faster in any situation.

Exceeding Alyssa's Law requirements, CrisisAlert has already been installed in hundreds of Texas schools and over 6000 sites across the United States, helping bring peace of mind and security to classrooms across the country.

Nationwide, CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert platform has successfully delivered more than 100,000 alerts in the 2022/2023 school year. Ninety-eight percent of K-12 alerts were attributed to everyday events, such as a medical emergency or student altercation. To learn more about school safety trends, download CENTEGIX's 2022 Fall School Safety Trends report here.

About CENTEGIX:

CENTEGIX is the leader in incident response solutions. Our CrisisAlert™ platform is the fastest and easiest way for staff to get help in any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX creates safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people and leaders nationwide trust our safety solutions to provide peace of mind. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.CENTEGIX.com.

