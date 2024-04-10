CENTEGIX Applauds Utah Passage of Alyssa's Law

Governor Cox signs school panic alarm legislation, Utah becomes sixth state to pass law

SALT LAKE CITY, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX®, the leader in incident response solutions for K-12, commends Gov. Spencer Cox, Sen. Don Ipson, Rep. Ryan Wilcox and the Utah Legislature following the signing of Alyssa's Law. This legislation, included as part of the state's largest school safety measure, H.B.84 , will require Utah public and charter schools to have emergency communication systems.

Utah Representative Ryan D. Wilcox joined by school safety advocates Lori Alhadeff and Max Schachter.

"With this bill, it is clear that Utah is focused on driving national standards for school safety," said CENTEGIX CEO Brent Cobb. "Sadly, recent events have brought to light what many of us know instinctively: in a crisis, every second matters. An emergency alert system that is easy to use in a crisis; immediately alerts responders with room and floor level location information; and can communicate to everyone on campus saves lives . Thanks to leaders like Gov. Cox, Sen. Ipson and Rep. Wilcox supporting this important legislation, Utah students and teachers will be safer and can focus on instruction and learning."

Alyssa's Law is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and has been championed by Alyssa's parents, Lori and Dr. Ilan Alhadeff. Alyssa's Law has garnered support across the political spectrum as a common-sense solution for school safety.

The new law requires schools to adopt emergency communications systems such as CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert™ platform, a rapid incident response solution that protects students and staff members by empowering teachers and staff to immediately get help with a discreet panic button on a wearable badge. CrisisAlert operates via a private network, the ideal solution for schools where gaps in Wi-Fi and poor cellular signals can often disrupt connectivity. With intelligent response mapping and campus-wide notification capabilities, CrisisAlert can simultaneously send a school into lockdown while immediately providing first responders with exact location information, enabling them to respond faster in an emergency situation.

CENTEGIX protects over 11,500 sites across the United States with three of the ten largest US school districts, including Nevada's Clark County Schools. Exceeding Utah's H.B.84 requirements, CENTEGIX brings peace of mind to classrooms across the country.

Nationwide, CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert platform has successfully delivered more than 300,000 alerts, with ninety-eight percent of alerts attributed to everyday events, such as a medical emergency or student altercation. To learn more about school safety trends, download CENTEGIX's 2023 Spring School Safety Trends report here .

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX® is the industry leader and largest wearable safety technology provider for K-12 education with over 600,000 badges in use. The cloud-based CENTEGIX Safety Platform™ initiates the fastest response time for emergencies, from the everyday to the extreme, anywhere on campus. Leaders nationwide trust CENTEGIX's innovative safety solutions to empower and protect people (every day). The company offers advanced silent panic alarm technology, real-time digital mapping capabilities, and intuitive panic button systems, empowering schools to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies. Operating in partnership with educational institutions nationwide, CENTEGIX is committed to creating safer learning environments for students and staff alike. Visit CENTEGIX at centegix.com and follow them on Facebook @CENTEGIX and Twitter @_CENTEGIX.

