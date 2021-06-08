CENTEGIX Badge-Based Alerting Solution Selected by Florida Schools Preparing for Alyssa's Alert

ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX, an IoT company that innovates technology to save and enrich lives, has experienced a significant increase in demand for its CrisisAlert safety solution in Florida as school administrators prepare to meet Alyssa's Alert requirements for the upcoming school year.

In February, the Florida Department of Education (DOE) recommended the CENTEGIX CrisisAlert solution for school districts to comply with Alyssa's Law. The law, named after Parkland shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff, mandates Florida public and charter schools to install a panic alarm system activated by a mobile device. CrisisAlert is the only badge-based solution approved by the DOE and does not rely on a mobile phone application downloaded to a personal device.

"I wanted something that was easy to use, something that was an immediate notification to our 911 center, and has an audible and visual notification on our campus," said Dave Vincent, Citrus County school district's police chief and school safety specialist. "This is setting us to the high standard of not just being compliant with Alyssa's law, but getting the best solution for the Citrus County School District."

The Lee County School District also selected CrisisAlert . "We looked for a system that was not app-based and would be able to work with minimal dependence on additional infrastructure. This is cleverly designed to use minimal infrastructure," said Dwayne Alton, Technology Operations Executive Director at Lee County Schools.

CENTEGIX has also received awards recognizing its innovation, enhanced safety, and company growth, including:

2021 Pacesetters by Atlanta Business Chronicle that recognizes the fastest-growing companies in Atlanta

Secure Campus 2021 Awards in the Emergency Notification/Mass Notification and Security & Personal Safety Devices categories from Campus Security & Life Safety

in the Emergency Notification/Mass Notification and Security & Personal Safety Devices categories from Campus Security & Life Safety One of Georgia's Top 40 Technology Companies by the Technology Association of Georgia

"We are honored to be trusted by so many Florida school districts to not only ensure compliance with Alyssa's Law but to go far beyond the minimal protection afforded by mobile apps. Our experience with districts across the country confirms that a wearable solution like CrisisAlert is the best option to protect students, teachers, and staff. It ensures equitable protection, empowers everyone to activate an alert, is easy to use, and communicates life-saving information to everyone in an instant during an emergency," said CENTEGIX CEO Matthew Stevens. "We are humbled to play a part in honoring the legacy of Alyssa Alhadeff and to continue to innovate market-leading technology, like our CrisisAlert platform, which has saved lives."

CENTEGIX protects over 1.5 million students and staff in over 1200 locations nationwide.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX™ innovates technology to save and enrich lives. The CrisisAlert™ solution is an IoT incident alert platform that utilizes mobile and desktop applications along with a mesh network to provide property-wide protection. CrisisAlert is a force multiplier, allowing staff and security professionals to request assistance and implement emergency protocols from anywhere. CrisisAlert goes well beyond the limitations of legacy communications devices and single-dimensional apps because in a crisis: Every. Second. Matters. To learn more about CENTEGIX, please visit www.centegix.com .

