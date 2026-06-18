CENTEGIX Launches The Safety Signal Podcast, Where Crisis Meets Connection

New podcast hosted by CMO Robb Monkman and national school safety leader Ron Self debuts with Chief Development Officer Dr. Roderick Sams

ATLANTA, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX, the leader in incident response and everyday safety solutions protecting more than 18 million people across 50 states, today announced the launch of The Safety Signal, a new podcast dedicated to the people, innovations, and conversations redefining what it means to feel safe at work.

Safety is earned in the moments most people never see. The Safety Signal brings you the people who live those moments, trading worst-case theory for what actually works.

Tune into The Safety Signal Podcast The Safety Signal Episode 1

Hosted by CENTEGIX Chief Marketing Officer, Robb Monkman, alongside co-host, Ron Self, a nationally recognized school safety leader, each episode bridges the gap between crisis and connection, bringing together educators, healthcare leaders, safety experts, and innovators to explore safety not just as a crisis response, but as a driver of culture, retention, trust, and organizational improvement.

"We are not just talking about technology," said Monkman. "We are talking about the teacher who can focus on her students. The nurse who can focus on her patients. The leader who can focus on their people. That is what safety looks like when it actually works."

Debut Episode: Safety as a School Improvement Issue

The first episode of The Safety Signal is available now, featuring CENTEGIX Chief Development Officer Dr. Roderick Sams, known to colleagues and partners as Rocky. A former award-winning principal, teacher, and coach, Dr. Sams brings a career built in classrooms and school buildings to a conversation about why safety sits at the center of every school improvement challenge facing leaders today.

Topics covered in the debut episode include the real cost of teacher turnover, the downstream impact of unsafe environments on enrollment and community trust, and what school leaders wish they had known sooner.

"Success is determined by where you end, not where you start," said Dr. Sams. "Safe schools give every student and every educator a fighting chance at that."

Where to Listen

The Safety Signal is available now at:

Website: https://www.centegix.com/resources/the-safety-signal-podcast

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJZvrdMqaTg

Spotify: Available now

Apple Podcasts: Available now

Amazon Music: Available now

Available wherever you get your podcasts.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the leader in rapid incident response and everyday safety solutions, protecting more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in 50 states. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform, including CrisisAlert wearable panic buttons, Safety Blueprint critical incident mapping, Visitor Management, and Reunification, gives organizations the tools to plan for and respond to any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX serves K-12 and higher education, healthcare, government, commercial, and public safety organizations nationwide. CENTEGIX is backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners and Gauge Capital.

For more information visit www.centegix.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE CENTEGIX