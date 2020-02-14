CENTEGIX™ Named a Top 10 Innovative Technology Company

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia's technology industry, today announced CENTEGIX as one of its Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia. TAG also honored the company with its Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies distinction. TAG will recognize this prestigious group at The Summit 2020 on March 3-4, 2020, at the Cobb Galleria Centre, where the Top 10 will present to Summit attendees.

TAG's Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact, and their efforts at spreading awareness of Georgia's technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally. "The 2020 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia's Technology community," said Larry K. Williams, president & CEO of TAG. "The 2020 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our state such a hotbed for technology, and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia's technology community."

This year's Top 40 were selected from among over 100 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Companies selected for the "Top 40" will be showcased in an exhibition at The Summit 2020. "This Top 40 was more competitive than ever," said Dennis Zakas, managing partner of Zakas & Leonard, LLP, and chairperson of the Top 40 Selection Committee. "In our quest to showcase the most innovative companies in Georgia, we had to make hard decisions, resulting in the exclusion of numerous deserving companies, many of which had been recognized as a Top 10 company in the past. The companies that we selected this year are truly outstanding."

"We are honored to be recognized by TAG as a Top 10 Innovative Technology Company," said Matthew Stevens, CENTEGIX CEO. "Our team is dedicated to innovating technology to save and enrich lives, and we are committed to building a thriving, entrepreneurial company culture. This award is a testament to the passion our team has for innovation and helping our customers increase safety to enhance work and learning environments. "

The event will feature internationally recognized keynote speakers, the Top 40 and Top 10 Innovative Georgia Companies competition, the newest inductee into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia, 16 breakout sessions on global trends, and a two-day exhibitor showcase.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX™ innovates technology to save and enrich lives. Our CrisisAlert™ solution is an IoT incident alert platform that utilizes mobile and desktop applications along with a mesh network to provide property-wide protection. CrisisAlert is a force multiplier, allowing staff and security professionals to request assistance and implement emergency protocols from anywhere. We go well beyond the limitations of legacy communications devices and single-dimensional apps, because in a crisis: Every. Second. Matters. To learn more about CENTEGIX, please visit www.centegix.com.

About THE TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA (TAG)

TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence, and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational pillars, TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies, and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs, celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information, visit the TAG website or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

Contact

Mary Ford

mford@centegix.com

678-595-0171

SOURCE CENTEGIX

Related Links

http://www.centegix.com

