CENTEGIX Named Finalist in FETC Pitchfest Competition and wins 2nd place

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX, an IoT company dedicated to innovating technology to save and enrich lives, was named a finalist and earned 2nd place honors in the 2020 Future of Education Technology® Conference Pitchfest. The FETC Pitchfest competition, now in its third year, has gained a reputation as the leading pitch event in the edtech space, offering a national audience for some of the most exciting emerging technologies in education.

CENTEGIX presented its CrisisAlert™ solution, which enables teachers and staff to request assistance and implement emergency protocols from anywhere. We empower everyone with a badge to push a button and get help.

Alysse Daniels, Head of National Accounts for CENTEGIX, presented on behalf of the company. "As a former educator and cabinet-level school administrator—and someone who experienced multiple crisis-level incidents in the classroom—I have a personal connection to how, in a moment of crisis, every second matters. I know how important it is to get help immediately," said Daniels.

A panel of judges comprised of industry professionals evaluated pitches based on creativity, potential, impact on education, functionality, and the team behind the innovation. This was CENTEGIX's first year in the competition.

Matthew Stevens, CEO of CENTEGIX, said, "It is an honor to be selected to participate in this exciting event. We are humbled to receive this recognition of the incredible work that the entire CENTEGIX team has accomplished to innovate technology to save lives and enrich the learning environment. We are committed to a safer, brighter future for all who are involved in education, from students and teachers to administrators and board members."

The CENTEGIX solution is unique for its ability to deliver alert location accuracy, total campus coverage, immediate notification, and audio and visual alerting. The company's CrisisAlert™ platform is a crisis management solution that protects over 700 schools and 600,000 students and staff members, empowering first responders with actionable information and enabling them to respond faster in any emergency situation.

CENTEGIX has recently launched its 2020 Safety and Security Summit series and invites all Superintendents, heads of security, and others interested in improving school safety to its first summit of the year. For more information, contact us at info@centegix.com .

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX™ innovates technology to enrich and save lives. Our CrisisAlert™ platform is an IoT crisis management solution that utilizes mobile and desktop applications along with a mesh network of Alert badges and strobes to provide campus and district-wide protection. Instant communications through visual cues and audio integration assist in a rapid and proportional reaction to any incident or crisis. CrisisAlert is a force multiplier, allowing staff and security professionals to request assistance and implement emergency protocols from anywhere. We go well beyond the limitations of legacy communications devices and single-dimensional apps, because in a crisis: Every. Second. Matters. To learn more about CENTEGIX, please visit www.centegix.com .

