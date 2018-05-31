Centegra expands usage of enTouch network to all discharges and Medicaid population

"We've seen such tremendous success over the last 18 months using enTouch for our complex case management. Expanding access to all of our care managers and our preferred post-acute network will help us gain efficiencies, lower costs and increase quality of care for our patients," said Astrid Larsen, Director Care Coordination at Centegra Health System.

Centegra originally partnered with enTouch in late 2016 to manage their Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) population. By facilitating enhanced communication between the hospital and their preferred provider network with enTouch, they were able to lower readmissions significantly and capture a $1 million net swing in CMS revenue.

"Centegra Health System is pushing boundaries by using enTouch to connect with their post-acute partners and increase communication beyond their facilities. We're thrilled to expand the enTouch footprint in the Chicago area and help our partners provide the best care possible," said Tim Coulter, COO of PreparedHealth.

About Centegra Health System

Centegra Health System brings innovative, compassionate medical treatment to the people of McHenry and Kane counties in Illinois. The health system includes hospitals in McHenry, Huntley and Woodstock, immediate care centers, multiple Centegra Physician Care locations throughout the region, Centegra Sage Cancer Center, Centegra Health Bridge Fitness Centers in Huntley and Crystal Lake, and Centegra Gavers Breast Center in Crystal Lake. Centegra is McHenry County's largest employer, with nearly 4,000 Associates and 500 volunteers. For more information, visit Centegra.org.

About PreparedHealth

PreparedHealth is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company empowering patients and families to connect with their healthcare providers and enabling them to live independently in the comfort of their homes and communities. The company has built enTouch™, an innovative digital network for healthcare, connecting the hospital to the home and all of the providers in between. enTouch digitally connects a growing ecosystem of home, community and post-acute care providers to strategic value-based partners such as Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Bundled Payment for Care Improvement (BPCI) conveners, Medicare Advantage Plans, State Medicaid Programs, and Hospital Systems to better deliver on the promise of population health. For more information, visit entouchnetwork.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centegra-expands-usage-of-entouch-network-to-all-discharges-and-medicaid-population-300657091.html

SOURCE PreparedHealth

Related Links

http://www.preparedhealth.com

