Centegra Health System and Northwestern Medicine sign Definitive Agreement; Receive Regulatory Approval

"Together with Centegra, Northwestern Medicine will explore opportunities to expand and enhance clinical care offerings to patients in Northern Illinois," said Dean M. Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. "Our shared goal is to provide patients with greater access to breakthrough treatments and specialized care, close to where they live and work."

Centegra joins Chicago's premier academic health system anchored by Northwestern Memorial Hospital (NMH) and affiliated with Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. NMH has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the No.1 hospital in Illinois for six consecutive years and has 11 nationally ranked specialties. As a result, Northwestern Medicine is a national and international destination for health care providing breakthrough clinical treatment and specialized care.

"This partnership will combine Centegra's community-based care with Northwestern Medicine's academic health care expertise," said Michael S. Eesley, Chief Executive Officer, Centegra Health System. "This will give our patients enhanced access to the highest level of care and will support our associates' continued commitment to service excellence."

Centegra Health System provides high-quality, compassionate care at hospitals in Huntley, McHenry and Woodstock and at nearly 30 outpatient locations in McHenry and Kane counties. Centegra employs 3,700 associates and its medical staff includes 175 employed and more than 600 independent providers.

