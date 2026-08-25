Centellian24 Flexing Muscle in US Market, Surpassing Expectations & Growing Retail Footprint

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean beauty skincare brand Centellian24 is touting a robust performance in the U.S. market in 2026 with an ongoing retail expansion, a deepening connection to the American consumer and impressive sales achievements. Its strong momentum is epitomized by the recent milestone of hero product Madeca Cream Time Reverse, which has officially surpassed 100 million units sold worldwide.

Centellian24

"This is an impressive figure for any brand, let alone one that has only been sold in the United States for a little over a year," says Elly Jung, Team Leader, Global Marketing Team at Centellian24. "We are so proud of the work our team has done to create high-quality formulas that resonate with educated and demanding beauty consumers worldwide."

The Madeca Cream Time Reverse 100 million unit flex comes as the brand is substantially expanding its offline retail footprint, after methodically engaging its target consumer and growing its awareness. The team chose Ulta Beauty for its first major retail launch in May 2026, introducing Madeca Cream Time Reverse in the front checkout displays in all 1,500 stores, as well as online, with additional SKUs launching in 760 stores in August.

The brand followed with launches at approximately 89 Nordstrom stores in June with an array of top-selling SKUs including Madeca Cream Time Reverse, Expert Madeca Cream PDRN and the Madeca Prime Ritual White Pearl device, perfect for the adventurous and technologically-savvy Nordstrom shopper.

The brand then introduced Madeca Cream Time Reverse at approximately 200 Costco warehouse locations, as well as Costco.com in July 2026.

"This is just the beginning," says Jung. "We strengthen our relationship with this consumer every day and we are extremely optimistic for long-term success thanks to the strong foundation our team has set."

About Centellian24

Centellian24 is the flagship derma-cosmetic brand of Dongkook Pharmaceutical, which launched Korea's iconic wound-healing ointment Madecassol in 1986. It integrates over five decades of pioneering expertise in centella asiatica, harnessing its power in a variety of powerful formulations. The brand is available in the United States at Amazon, Ulta, Nordstrom and Costco.

For more information, visit www.centellian24.com

PR Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Centellian24