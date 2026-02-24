Centellian24 Announces New Global Ambassador, TAEHYUN of TOMORROW X TOGETHER

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-beauty skincare brand Centellian24 has announced that it has signed TAEHYUN of TOMORROW X TOGETHER as a new Global Ambassador.

Known for his clean, youthful and healthy image, TAEHYUN represents exactly what Centellian24 stands for: skin recovery, healthy skin, and confidence that starts with good skincare. Through upcoming campaigns and collaborations, he will help share the brand's message with fans and consumers around the world.

"This partnership represents more than just a campaign collaboration - it marks another step in positioning Centellian24 as a leading K-pharmacy skincare brand on the global stage," says Elly Jung, Team Leader, Global Marketing Team at Centellian24. "With TAEHYUN joining the Centellian24 family, exciting campaigns and collaborations are on the way!"

Centellian24 has long been trusted by Korean consumers seeking effective skincare solutions. Madeca Cream Time Reverse, the brand's best-seller, was born from parent company Dongkook Pharmaceutical's decades of industry authority and expertise formulating with centella asiatica. Madeca Cream Time Reverse Zero is attracting younger audiences in the US, where the brand launched on Amazon this February

As the K-beauty wave in the U.S. continues to grow, American consumers are paying closer attention to Korean beauty brands and the culture behind them. At the center of this trend is a growing interest in the skincare choices of K-pop artists. Fans don't just follow their music - they want to know how their favorite stars maintain healthy, glowing skin.

"TAEHYUN's influence across global fan communities and younger consumers creates strong synergy with the brand's expanding audience," says Jung, "His image naturally aligns with Centellian24's focus on restoring skin health and building confidence, making this partnership a meaningful step forward."

TOMORROW X TOGETHER—consisting of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI—established themselves as Gen Z Icons, known for turning the shared emotions and experiences of their generation into globally resonant music. The quintet was the first K-Pop group to headline at LOLLAPALOOZA in Chicago. In 2024, TOMORROW X TOGETHER became the first K-pop act to perform two consecutive sold-out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden. They are also the first K-pop act to achieve seven Top 5 entries in the Billboard Top 200 with 12 entries on the chart. In September 2025, the band partnered with UNICEF to launch 'TOGETHER FOR TOMORROW,' a global campaign aimed at supporting the mental health and well-being of youth worldwide.

About Centellian 24

About Centellian 24

The flagship derma-cosmetic brand of Dongkook Pharmaceutical, which launched Korea's iconic wound-healing ointment Madecassol in 1986. Centellian 24 integrates over five decades of pioneering expertise in centella asiatica, harnessing the power of this botanical marvel in a variety of powerful formulations

Centellian 24 is the flagship derma-cosmetic brand of Dongkook PharmaceuticalToday, Centellian 24 harnesses the power of Madecassoside and Centella Asiatica

