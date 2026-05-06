Centellian24 Launches Hero Product at Ulta

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-beauty skincare brand Centellian24 has announced that it launched at 1,400 Ulta stores on May 2nd with its hero product, Madeca Cream Time Reverse.

Centellian24 Madeca Cream Time Reverse

Korea's number one derma cream for anti-aging, Madeca Cream Time Reverse is formulated with 12 Centella extracts and Active-TECA to combat 10 skin issues including lines, wrinkles, firmness, uneven tone and dullness. With over 90 million tubes sold in Korea, the best-seller has served as a common entry point to the brand in the US for consumers who are quickly becoming fans and exploring its other popular Madeca, PDRN and SPF formulas.

Parent company Dongkook Pharmaceutical has enjoyed decades of industry authority in Korea and expertise formulating with centella asiatica, and Centellian24 has long been trusted by Korean consumers seeking effective skincare solutions.

"We are so happy that Ulta shoppers will be able to discover Centellian24 and try out our best-selling, beloved Madeca Cream Time Reverse," says Elly Jung, Team Leader, Global Marketing at Centellian24. "The Ulta consumer is so educated about beauty and skincare and we know that the derma-cosmetic science and clinical results that define our brand will be meaningful to them."

The brand intends to execute a full range of promotional activities to celebrate and support the launch and help spread awareness among Ulta shoppers, as it prepares for the unveiling of the entire line at Ulta in August.

"The launch at Ulta marks Centellian24's first brick and mortar retail presence in the US, so it is an important and exciting step for our brand," says Elly. "This is a large, diverse and very competitive market and we are committed to supporting retail partners, forging a meaningful connection with our consumers and pursuing sustainable growth."

About Centellian 24

The flagship derma-cosmetic brand of Dongkook Pharmaceutical, which launched Korea's iconic wound-healing ointment Madecassol in 1986. Centellian 24 integrates over five decades of pioneering expertise in centella asiatica, harnessing the power of this botanical marvel in a variety of powerful formulations

For more information, visit www.centellian24.com

PR Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Centellian24