Centenario Tequila Teams Up with Legendary Mexican Goalkeeper Memo Ochoa for "Memos for Mexico" – a New Fan-Fueled "Cielito Lindo" Remix to Celebrate Mexican Pride

Memo Ochoa and Centenario Tequila invite fans to text voice and video memos singing the iconic anthem to (760) 606-2462 for a chance to be featured in the official summer fútbol hype track

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- México fans, it's your moment. Grab your phone, y prepárate para cantar con orgullo. Centenario, México's #1 tequila1 and the Official Tequila of the Mexican National Team, is calling on fans to be part of "Memos for Mexico," a fan-powered movement turning the iconic Mexican folk song "Cielito Lindo" into the ultimate anthem for the summer of fútbol.

Centenario Tequila and Memo Ochoa partner for Memos for Mexico (PRNewsfoto/Centenario Tequila)

As the unofficial heartbeat of Mexican identity, "Cielito Lindo" has come to life in many ways; from mariachi performances to packed stadiums around the world, and it has been a symbol of Mexican culture for generations. Now, Centenario Tequila is giving the iconic song a fresh take, built from the voices of fans themselves, reimagined to ignite the stadium stands and fuel the Mexican National Team this summer.

To bring this to life, Centenario Tequila is joining forces with an iconic Mexican star, the legendary goalkeeper and Mexican National Team captain Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa. "Memos for Mexico" won't just create a remix; it will be a tribute to Mexican heritage, inviting fans to submit their voice notes and videos which will be transformed into a high-energy remix that captures the sound of nuestra cultura.

"There's nothing like hearing 'Cielito Lindo' take over a stadium, when that 'Ay, ay, ay, ay' hits, you feel it in your chest," said Memo Ochoa. "That's the kind of feeling we share with Centenario Tequila. Now imagine that energy, built from fans everywhere. I can't wait to hear it, see it, and feel it come to life."

Every bottle of Gran Centenario is rooted in tradition and a family-owned legacy spanning nearly 170 years. Crafted with passion and Mexico's #1 tequila, it is made with 100% Blue Weber agave using generations of expertise and the signature Selección Suave process.

Smooth, rich, and versatile, it is the tequila chosen by those who know it best and trusted as the number one choice for Mexicans. "Memos for Mexico" carries that same spirit forward. Just like the raw energy of the fans singing together in the stands, each submission becomes part of something bigger: a collective expression of identity and puro orgullo mexicano.

Ready to be heard? Sigue estos pasos para participar:

Record your Memo: Capture a voice memo or video of you singing "Cielito Lindo."

Capture a voice memo or video of you singing "Cielito Lindo." Text Your Rendition to Memo Ochoa : Send your recording to (760) 606- 2462 and complete the opt-in form before April 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. U.S. submissions only.

: Send your recording to (760) 606- 2462 and complete the opt-in form before April 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. U.S. submissions only. Show Your Orgullo: Want to show off your pride? Take it to social if you're up for it. Just be sure to tag @GranCentenarioTequila, @yosoy8a and @miseleccionmx on Instagram, using #MemosForMexico

Your contribution won't just stay on your phone. The final "Memos for Mexico" remix will become the definitive soundtrack for the summer of fútbol. Make sure to check it out here:

THE BIG DEBUT: The track premieres to the world on May 30th during the Mexico National Team's final U.S. send off. Stay tuned as Centenario Tequila reveals the surprise DJ joining forces with Centenario Tequila and Memo Ochoa to bring his fan-powered remix to life.

The track premieres to the world on May 30th during the Mexico National Team's final U.S. send off. Stay tuned as Centenario Tequila reveals the surprise DJ joining forces with Centenario Tequila and Memo Ochoa to bring his fan-powered remix to life. ON TV: Tune in to see your voice and face on TV screens around the country. You will be featured on Centenario Tequila's Mexican National Team match countdown on broadcasts!

Tune in to see your voice and face on TV screens around the country. You will be featured on Centenario Tequila's Mexican National Team match countdown on broadcasts! SOCIAL AND IN STADIUMS: From social media feeds to stadium jumbotrons, the remix will showcase your orgullo mexicano for the world to see.

Whether you're screaming from the stands or toasting with Centenario Tequila at home this summer with a classic Margarita or Paloma, it's your chance to join Memo Ochoa in making history. Grab your phone, raise your voice, and show the world that the heart of the Mexican National Team isn't just on the pitch, it's in the fans. Share your voices through "Memos For Mexico" and let everyone hear your orgullo.

Submit before April 17 to be part of the anthem. ¡Viva México!

ABOUT CENTENARIO TEQUILA

Centenario Tequila has been fueling moments of togetherness and proudly carrying Mexican heritage since 1857. Founded by Lázaro Gallardo, the world's first Maestro Tequilero, the brand is a family-owned legacy crafted in the Highlands of Jalisco using the proprietary Selección Suave® process to create a smoother, more balanced taste. As México's #1 tequila, chosen by those who know the spirit best, Centenario Tequila has earned top honors, including Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Platinum at the L.A. Spirits Awards. More than just an expertly crafted tequila, it serves as a connector to "cultura," bringing people together to celebrate with pride, joy, and the spirit of "living con todo."

Gran Centenario® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. ©2026 Proximo, grancentenario.com. Please drink responsibly.

Media Contact: [email protected]

1 Based on volume. Nielsen/ISCAM, Total Mexico Tequila, 12 months ended 12/31/2025

Correction: An earlier version of this release did not include "U.S. submissions only" in the second bullet point.

SOURCE Centenario Tequila