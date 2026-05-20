Centenario Tequila Declares "Todo o Nada" in New Campaign -- A Celebration of Mexican Greatness

"Mexican pride has always been Centenario Tequila's north star. It's a spirit woven into the fabric of nuestra cultura and reflected in moments of celebration, ambition, resilience, and community across generations," said Lander Otegui, EVP of Marketing and Innovation at Proximo Spirits. "This brand has been rooted in those same values for nearly 170 years. 'Todo o Nada' is a continuation of who we have always been, an ongoing commitment to the culture, the craft, and the people who have made this brand what it is."

A Campaign Built on Real Mexican Life, by Mexicans

The campaign will run across linear TV, digital video, and paid and organic social channels, brought to life through a series of intimate vignettes and cinematic snapshots that illuminate what it means to live con todo, in all its forms. Whether it is someone summoning the courage to face their deepest fear, a community coming together in prayer for a national team victory, or a craftsperson pouring their soul into their work. Centenario Tequila is present in each of those moments, not as a prop, but as a connector woven into the fabric of the culture it comes from.

As a brand woven into the fabric of cultura, Centenario Tequila assembled a best-in-class Mexican creative team to bring "Todo o Nada" to life, each embodying the all-in ethos at the heart of the campaign. Behind the camera is La Sister, an award-winning Mexican film director and writer born in Baja California, whose storytelling brings the texture of Mexican daily life with authenticity. The score is composed by Carlos Mier, Latin Grammy-nominated and a Berklee College of Music graduate born and raised in Mexico City, whose music is rooted in tradition while feeling entirely of the moment. The creative vision is developed by MEL, a culture-first agency led by CCO and Founder Luis Miguel Messianu, a multiple Cannes Lions award-winner, juror, and keynote speaker, born and raised in Mexico.

"Some campaigns are milestones. A few are turning points. For me, this campaign is both, as a love letter to Mexican greatness. Our aim with this work was to shine a light on the many ways culture is so deeply ingrained that it ignites shared pride among all who carry tradition and love of country in their hearts," said Messianu. "We believe we've done right by them."

Building on a Landmark Year

"Todo o Nada" builds on the momentum of this summer's iconic fútbol season and extends the brand's presence far beyond the pitch. It arrives on the heels of one of the most impactful years in Centenario Tequila's recent history. The launch follows the "Memos for Mexico" campaign, which brought together legendary Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa and fans across the country for a fan-fueled "Cielito Lindo" remix, galvanizing the brand's connection with the Mexican community in the U.S. Also, the release of the Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado, a limited-edition blend aged in Mexican, American, and Canadian oak, a unique expression in the tequila category and a testament to the passion of fans who never stop believing.

"Todo o Nada" builds on that foundation, pushing the brand further into culture and cementing Centenario Tequila's position not just as México's #1 tequila, but as the brand that most authentically reflects what Mexican greatness means to the 68 million Hispanic adults in the U.S. today.

Campaign images and video can be found HERE.

For more information on Centenario Tequila, please visit Instagram or grancentenario.com

ABOUT CENTENARIO TEQUILA

Centenario Tequila has been fueling moments of togetherness and proudly embodying Mexican heritage since 1857. Founded by Lázaro Gallardo, the world's first Maestro Tequilero, the brand is a family-owned legacy crafted in the Highlands of Jalisco using the proprietary Selección Suave® process to create a smoother, more balanced taste. As México's #1 tequila, chosen by those who know the spirit best, Centenario Tequila has earned top honors, including Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Platinum at the L.A. Spirits Awards. More than just an expertly crafted tequila, it serves as a connector to "cultura," bringing people together to celebrate with pride, joy, and the spirit of "living con todo."

ABOUT MEL

MEL is a leading culture-first integrated creative agency committed to going beyond conventions to elevate the connection between people and brands. Founded by award-winning industry leaders, MEL specializes in developing communication for communities that comprise modern culture. Core capabilities include consumer segment and brand strategy; communications planning; and creative and content development. With a proven leadership team that has won over 100 Cannes Lions and Effie Awards combined, MEL connects brands with consumers to earn cultural impact. Visit thisismel.com to learn more.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Gran Centenario® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. ©2026 Proximo. grancentenario.com. Please drink responsibly.

1 Based on volume. Nielsen/ISCAM, Total Mexico Teqcross-culturaluila, 12 months ended 12/31/2025

SOURCE Centenario Tequila