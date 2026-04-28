Centenario Tequila Launches 'Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado', a Limited-Edition Expression Celebrating the Spirit of Fútbol's Biggest Summer

The Only Tequila Aged in Mexican, American, and Canadian Oak, Each Barrel Bringing Its Own Identity to Honor the Host Nations and the Fans Who Make the Game What It Is

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centenario Tequila™, Mexico's #1 tequila1 and the official tequila of the Mexican National Team, is dropping something that's never been done before: Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado Tequila, a limited-edition expression built for the most electric summer of fútbol the world has ever seen. With this release, Centenario Tequila continues its commitment to celebrating Mexican greatness, bringing Mexican heritage, pride, and craftsmanship to the world's biggest stage.

Mexico's pride aged three ways, Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado Tequila is a 100% agave, limited-edition blend, aged in Mexican, American, and Canadian oak. Bottled for the biggest summer in fútbol.

Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado Tequila is a special-edition 100% Blue Weber agave expression rooted in Mexican pride. It's slow cooked in traditional masonry ovens and double distilled using copper stills. The liquid is then aged for a minimum of two months in toasted oak barrels from each of the three hosting nations: Mexico, America, and Canada. Each contributes something entirely its own. Mexican oak delivers heritage and depth, American oak brings sweetness and structure, and Canadian oak adds balance and a subtle, layered finish. The flavors coexist, each identity intact, each voice present. The liquid from each barrel is then blended into the final liquid. The result is a smooth, rich spirit with notes of roasted agave, sweet oak, maple, and a light herbal character. It opens with aromas of wood and roasted agave and closes with a warm, well-balanced finish.

As the official tequila of the Mexican National Team, Centenario raises a glass not just to the players on the pitch, but to the fans whose energy, pride, and unwavering belief turn every match into a movement. From the "Memos for Mexico" campaign to this summer's most collectible release, Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado Tequila represents the brand's latest initiative honoring the deep connection between the brand, the team, Mexican culture, and community. With only a limited number of bottles available, this is a moment fans won't want to miss.

"Fútbol has a rare ability to spotlight what makes each culture, community, and fanbase distinct - and how those differences can stand side by side proudly. Every culture that shows up to this stage brings something irreplaceable," said Lander Otegui, EVP of Marketing and Innovation at Proximo Spirits. "For Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado Tequila, we started from a place of Mexican pride and craftsmanship, which will never change. And we aged this liquid in three distinct oaks that each contribute something unique, without losing what makes them different. This liquid honors the passion that turns the game into a celebration of identity, pride, and cross cultural experience."

The bottle is as bold as the moment it represents. At its center, a 3 Nations and 3 Barrels reflection captures the coexistence of distinct identities within the liquid. A proud eagle anchors the front panel as a shared symbol of strength across cultures, while the black bottle draws direct inspiration from one of the Mexican National Team's iconic jerseys. Along the side, the evolution of the Mexican National Team crest pays homage to the team's legendary legacy, complemented by a bold "Vamos México" callout on the opposite panel. It's a rallying cry that says everything about who this bottle is for.

This collectible is for true fans. A testament to the passion of those who never stop believing. Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado Tequila Special Blend is available in a 700ml bottle at $37.99 SRP and bottled at 40% ABV. Produced in highly limited quantities, it's available beginning April 28 at http://grancentenario.com/products/trination-futbol-reposado. Don't get caught offside - secure your bottle before the final whistle blows.

For bottle and cocktail images, please click HERE.

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Americas Batanga

Glass: Highball | Garnish: Orange Peel

Ingredients

1.5 oz Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado Tequila

0.5 oz Triple Sec

4 oz Mexican Coke

Preparation

Add Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado Tequila and triple sec to a highball glass with ice. Top with Mexican Coke and garnish with an expressed orange twist or an orange slice.

Tri-Nation Highball

Glass: Highball | Garnish: Black Salt, Orange Slice, Fútbol Cocktail Pick

Ingredients

1.5 oz Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado Tequila

4 oz Ginger Ale

3 Orange Slices

Preparation

Rim half a highball glass with black salt. Muddle 2 orange slices in the bottom of the rimmed highball glass. Add ice, Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado Tequila, and top with ginger ale. Garnish with an orange slice cut into a rectangle to represent a goal box and a fútbol cocktail pick.

Signature Serve

Glass: Rocks | Garnish: Orange Slice

Ingredients

2 oz Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado

Preparation

Add Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado to a rocks glass with ice. Add a squeeze of fresh orange juice and garnish with an orange slice.

ABOUT CENTENARIO TEQUILA

Centenario Tequila has been fueling moments of togetherness and proudly carrying Mexican heritage since 1857. Founded by Lázaro Gallardo, the world's first Maestro Tequilero, the brand is a family-owned legacy crafted in the Highlands of Jalisco using the proprietary Selección Suave® process to create a smoother, more balanced taste. As México's #1 tequila, chosen by those who know the spirit best, Centenario has earned top honors, including Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Platinum at the L.A. Spirits Awards. More than just an expertly crafted tequila, it serves as a connector to "cultura," bringing people together to celebrate with pride, joy, and the spirit of "living con todo."

Gran Centenario® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. ©2026 Proximo. grancentenario.com. Please drink responsibly.

Media Contact: [email protected]

1 Based on volume. Nielsen/ISCAM, Total Mexico Teqcross-culturaluila, 12 months ended 12/31/2025

SOURCE Centenario Tequila