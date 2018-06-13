Centene And National Council On Independent Living Partner To Increase Provider Accessibility For People With Disabilities

Centene is committed to providing equal access to quality healthcare and services that are physically and programmatically accessible for our members with disabilities and their companions. The goal of the PAI is to improve member access and health outcomes by increasing the percentage of practitioner locations and services in Centene's network that meet minimum federal and state disability access standards.

"Studies have shown that Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries with disabilities receive less preventive care due to inaccessible provider exam rooms and/or diagnostic equipment. Through this partnership, Centene and NCIL aim to solve a vital national problem and key social determinant of health for people with disabilities and their companions," said Dr. Ken Yamaguchi, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Centene.

"NCIL is proud to partner with Centene to address the critical issue of increasing the accessibility of medical offices and services for people with disabilities," said Kelly Buckland, Executive Director for NCIL.

The PAI will have several components including:

Educating health plan staff in Centene's markets nationwide about disability access requirements and available tools to assist with compliance and enforcement;

Improving the accuracy, completeness, and transparency of disability access data in our provider directories; and

Offering Centene participating providers in pilot states with competitive access to a national Barrier Removal Fund. Providers chosen for awards will receive an on-site disability accessibility review completed by a local Center for Independent Living (CIL) and funding to remediate priority disability access barriers.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, commercial programs, home-based primary care services, life and health management, vision benefits management, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

About NCIL

The National Council on Independent Living (NCIL) is the longest-running national, cross disability, grassroots organization run by and for people with disabilities. Founded in 1982, NCIL represents thousands of organizations and individuals including Centers for Independent Living (CILs), Statewide Independent Living Councils (SILCs), and others that advocate for the human and civil rights of people with disabilities.

