Centene and WellCare Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Special Meeting Date

ST. LOUIS and TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene" or the "Company") and WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) ("WellCare") today announced the filing of the definitive joint proxy statement and prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with Centene's pending acquisition of WellCare. The joint proxy statement is being mailed to Centene and WellCare stockholders on or about May 24, 2019.

The Centene Special Meeting of stockholders to vote on the shares of Centene common stock to be issued in connection with the transaction is scheduled to take place on June 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Time and will be held at Centene Plaza, 7700 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri. All stockholders of record of Centene common stock as of the close of business on May 8, 2019, will be entitled to vote their shares either in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting.

The WellCare Special Meeting of stockholders to vote on the transaction is scheduled to take place on June 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time and will be held at the offices of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, 601 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York 10022. All stockholders of record of WellCare common stock as of the close of business on May 22, 2019, will be entitled to vote their shares either in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting.

The Centene and WellCare Boards of Directors unanimously recommend that stockholders vote "FOR" the proposals to approve the merger agreement, as described in more detail in the definitive joint proxy statement.

As previously announced on March 27, 2019, Centene will acquire WellCare in a cash and stock transaction for $305.39 per share based on Centene's closing stock price on March 26, 2019 for a total enterprise value of $17.3 billion. The combination of Centene and WellCare will create the premier healthcare enterprise focused on government sponsored healthcare, and the combined company will be well positioned to better serve members, help them achieve better health outcomes, and drive growth.

Highlights of the transaction include:

Delivering Attractive Earnings Accretion. The transaction is expected to generate adjusted diluted earnings per share accretion of approximately mid-single digits in year two following closing, with long-term growth opportunities and cost reduction across markets and products.





The transaction is expected to generate adjusted diluted earnings per share accretion of approximately mid-single digits in year two following closing, with long-term growth opportunities and cost reduction across markets and products. Driving Long-Term Stockholder Value Creation. The combination is expected to generate approximately $500 million of annual net cost synergies by year two and pre-tax annual long-term run-rate net synergies of more than $700 million .





The combination is expected to generate approximately of annual net cost synergies by year two and pre-tax annual long-term run-rate net synergies of more than . Building on Centene's Strong Track Record of Financial and Operational Outperformance. The addition of WellCare is an important step in Centene's short- and long-term growth strategy and is expected to build on Centene's strong track record of stockholder value creation. Centene has delivered total stockholder return over the five and 10 year periods ending 2018 of 259% and 1,230%, respectively, outperforming the S&P 500 and its peers.





The addition of WellCare is an important step in Centene's short- and long-term growth strategy and is expected to build on Centene's strong track record of stockholder value creation. Centene has delivered total stockholder return over the five and 10 year periods ending 2018 of 259% and 1,230%, respectively, outperforming the S&P 500 and its peers. Delivering Significant Benefits to Members and Government Partners. The combined company would be the leader in government-sponsored healthcare with increased scale and diversification both geographically and in its managed care service offerings, and enhance access to high-quality services for members. Its more than 23 million members across 50 states would benefit from its affordable and high-quality products.





The combined company would be the leader in government-sponsored healthcare with increased scale and diversification both geographically and in its managed care service offerings, and enhance access to high-quality services for members. Its more than 23 million members across 50 states would benefit from its affordable and high-quality products. Supporting Shared Commitment to Local Communities. Centene and WellCare share strong commitments to the communities in which their employees and members live and work. The combined company will enhance its already robust efforts to address the social determinants of health such as food insecurity, housing instability, homelessness, unemployment, lack of access to transportation and other non-medical barriers to health.

Centene and WellCare continue to expect that the transaction will close by the first half of 2020, subject to approval by Centene and WellCare stockholders, clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Act, receipt of required state regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Centene stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Centene Special Meeting may contact Centene's proxy solicitors:

Morrow Sodali, LLC

(800) 662-5200 (toll-free)

(203) 658-9400 (collect)

Email: cnc@morrowsodali.com

or

Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC

(888) 368-0379 (toll-free)

(212) 257-1311 (collect)

Email: info@saratogaproxy.com

WellCare stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the WellCare Special Meeting may contact WellCare's proxy solicitor:

Innisfree M&A Incorporated

(888) 750-5834 (toll-free)

(212) 750-5833 (collect)

About Centene

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, commercial programs, home-based primary care services, life and health management, vision benefits management, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of March 31, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements of Centene

All statements, other than statements of current or historical fact, contained in this communication are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "seek," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "can," "continue" and other similar words or expressions (and the negative thereof). In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about Centene's future operating or financial performance, market opportunity, growth strategy, competition, expected activities in completed and future acquisitions, including statements about the impact of Centene's proposed acquisition of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (the "WellCare Transaction"), Centene's recent acquisition (the "Fidelis Care Transaction") of substantially all the assets of New York State Catholic Health Plan, Inc., d/b/a Fidelis Care New York ("Fidelis Care"), investments and the adequacy of Centene's available cash resources.

These forward-looking statements reflect Centene's current views with respect to future events and are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made by us in light of Centene's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environments, future developments and other factors Centene believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are subject to change because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, including economic, regulatory, competitive and other factors that may cause Centene's or its industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are based on information available to us on the date of this communication. Except as may be otherwise required by law, Centene undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this communication, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this filing. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from projections, estimates, or other forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, variables and events including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the risk that regulatory or other approvals required for the WellCare Transaction may be delayed or not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated that could require the exertion of management's time and Centene's resources or otherwise have an adverse effect on Centene; (ii) the risk that Centene's stockholders do not approve the issuance of shares of Centene common stock in the WellCare Transaction; (iii) the risk that WellCare's stockholders do not adopt the merger agreement; (iv) the possibility that certain conditions to the consummation of the WellCare Transaction will not be satisfied or completed on a timely basis and accordingly the WellCare Transaction may not be consummated on a timely basis or at all; (v) uncertainty as to the expected financial performance of the combined company following completion of the WellCare Transaction; (vi) the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from the WellCare Transaction will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period; (vii) the exertion of management's time and Centene's resources, and other expenses incurred and business changes required, in connection with complying with the undertakings in connection with any regulatory, governmental or third party consents or approvals for the WellCare Transaction; (viii) the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with the completion and/or integration of the WellCare Transaction or that the integration of WellCare will be more difficult or time consuming than expected; (ix) the risk that potential litigation in connection with the WellCare Transaction may affect the timing or occurrence of the WellCare Transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (x) a downgrade of the credit rating of Centene's indebtedness, which could give rise to an obligation to redeem existing indebtedness; (xi) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the WellCare Transaction; (xii) the possibility that competing offers will be made to acquire WellCare; (xiii) the inability to retain key personnel; (xiv) disruption from the announcement, pendency and/or completion of the WellCare Transaction, including potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships with customers, employees, suppliers or regulators, making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; and (xv) the risk that, following the WellCare Transaction, the combined company may not be able to effectively manage its expanded operations.

Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from projections, estimates, or other forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) Centene's ability to accurately predict and effectively manage health benefits and other operating expenses and reserves; (ii) competition; (iii) membership and revenue declines or unexpected trends; (iv) changes in healthcare practices, new technologies, and advances in medicine; (v) increased healthcare costs, (vi) changes in economic, political or market conditions; (vii) changes in federal or state laws or regulations, including changes with respect to income tax reform or government healthcare programs as well as changes with respect to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the Health Care and Education Affordability Reconciliation Act, collectively referred to as the Affordable Care Act ("ACA"), and any regulations enacted thereunder that may result from changing political conditions or judicial actions, including the ultimate outcome of the District Court decision in "Texas v. United States of America" regarding the constitutionality of the ACA; (viii) rate cuts or other payment reductions or delays by governmental payors and other risks and uncertainties affecting Centene's government businesses; (ix) Centene's ability to adequately price products on federally facilitated and state-based Health Insurance Marketplaces; (x) tax matters; (xi) disasters or major epidemics; (xii) the outcome of legal and regulatory proceedings; (xiii) changes in expected contract start dates; (xiv) provider, state, federal and other contract changes and timing of regulatory approval of contracts; (xv) the expiration, suspension, or termination of Centene's contracts with federal or state governments (including but not limited to Medicaid, Medicare, TRICARE or other customers); (xvi) the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of pending or future litigation or government investigations; (xvii) challenges to Centene's contract awards; (xviii) cyber-attacks or other privacy or data security incidents; (xix) the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from acquired businesses, including, without limitation, the Fidelis Care Transaction, will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period; (xx) the exertion of management's time and Centene's resources, and other expenses incurred and business changes required in connection with complying with the undertakings in connection with any regulatory, governmental or third party consents or approvals for acquisitions, including the Fidelis Care Transaction; (xxi) disruption caused by significant completed and pending acquisitions, including, among others, the Fidelis Care Transaction, making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; (xxii) the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with the completion and/or integration of acquisition transactions, including, among others, the Fidelis Care Transaction; (xxiii) changes in expected closing dates, estimated purchase price and accretion for acquisitions; (xxiv) the risk that acquired businesses, including Fidelis Care, will not be integrated successfully; (xxv) the risk that, following the Fidelis Care Transaction, Centene may not be able to effectively manage its expanded operations; (xxvi) restrictions and limitations in connection with Centene's indebtedness; (xxvii) Centene's ability to maintain the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Star ratings and maintain or achieve improvement in other quality scores in each case that can impact revenue and future growth; (xxviii) availability of debt and equity financing, on terms that are favorable to us; (xxxix) inflation; and (xxx) foreign currency fluctuations.

This list of important factors is not intended to be exhaustive. We discuss certain of these matters more fully, as well as certain other factors that may affect Centene's business operations, financial condition and results of operations, in Centene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Centene with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 23, 2019 (the "Registration Statement"), and Centene's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Due to these important factors and risks, Centene cannot give assurances with respect to Centene's future performance, including without limitation Centene's ability to maintain adequate premium levels or Centene's ability to control its future medical and selling, general and administrative costs.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements of WellCare

All statements, other than statements of current or historical fact, contained in this communication are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "seek," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "can," "continue" and other similar words or expressions (and the negative thereof). Such forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and this statement is included for purposes of complying with these safe-harbor provisions. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about WellCare's future operating or financial performance, market opportunity, growth strategy, competition, expected activities in completed and future acquisitions, including statements about the impact of the Transaction, investments and the adequacy of WellCare's available cash resources.

These forward-looking statements reflect WellCare's current views with respect to future events and are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made by WellCare in light of WellCare's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environments, future developments and other factors WellCare believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are subject to change because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, including economic, regulatory, competitive and other factors that may cause WellCare or its industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are based on information available to WellCare on the date of this communication. Except as may be otherwise required by law, WellCare undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this communication, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this filing. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from projections, estimates, or other forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, variables and events including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the risk that regulatory or other approvals required for the Transaction may be delayed or not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated that could require the exertion of management's time and WellCare's resources or otherwise have an adverse effect on WellCare; (ii) the risk that Centene's stockholders do not approve the issuance of shares of Centene common stock in the Transaction; (iii) the risk that WellCare's stockholders do not adopt the merger agreement; (iv) the possibility that certain conditions to the consummation of the Transaction will not be satisfied or completed on a timely basis and accordingly the Transaction may not be consummated on a timely basis or at all; (v) uncertainty as to the expected financial performance of the combined company following completion of the Transaction; (vi) the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from the Transaction will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period; (vii) the exertion of management's time and WellCare's resources, and other expenses incurred and business changes required, in connection with complying with the undertakings in connection with any regulatory, governmental or third party consents or approvals for the Transaction; (viii) the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with the completion and/or integration of the Transaction or that the integration of WellCare will be more difficult or time consuming than expected; (ix) the risk that potential litigation in connection with the Transaction may affect the timing or occurrence of the Transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (x) a downgrade of the credit rating of WellCare's indebtedness, which could give rise to an obligation to redeem existing indebtedness; (xi) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Transaction; (xii) the possibility that competing offers will be made to acquire Centene; (xiii) the inability to retain key personnel; (xiv) disruption from the announcement, pendency and/or completion of the Transaction, including potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships with customers, employees, suppliers or regulators, making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; and (xv) the risk that, following the Transaction, the combined company may not be able to effectively manage its expanded operations.

Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from projections, estimates, or other forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) WellCare's progress on top priorities such as integrating care management, advocating for WellCare's members, building advanced relationships with providers and government partners, ensuring a competitive cost position, and delivering prudent, profitable growth, (ii) WellCare's ability to effectively identify, estimate and manage growth, (iii) the ability to achieve accretion to WellCare's earnings, revenues or other benefits expected, (iv) disruption to business relationships, operating results, and business generally of WellCare, (v) potential reductions in Medicaid and Medicare revenue, (vi) WellCare's ability to estimate and manage medical benefits expense effectively, including through its vendors, (vii) WellCare's ability to negotiate actuarially sound rates, especially in new programs with limited experience, (viii) WellCare's ability to improve healthcare quality and access, (ix) the appropriation and payment by state governments of Medicaid premiums receivable, (x) the outcome of any protests and litigation related to Medicaid awards, (xi) the approval of Medicaid contracts by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, (xii) any changes to the programs or contracts, (xiii) WellCare's ability to address operational challenges related to new business and (xiv) WellCare's ability to meet the requirements of readiness reviews.

This list of important factors is not intended to be exhaustive. WellCare discusses certain of these matters more fully, as well as certain other factors that may affect its business operations, financial condition and results of operations, in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including WellCare's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Due to these important factors and risks, WellCare cannot give assurances with respect to its future performance, including without limitation its ability to maintain adequate premium levels or its ability to control its future medical and selling, general and administrative costs.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the WellCare Transaction, on May 23, 2019, Centene filed with the SEC the Registration Statement, which included a prospectus with respect to the shares of Centene's common stock to be issued in the WellCare Transaction and a joint proxy statement for Centene's and WellCare's respective stockholders (the "Joint Proxy Statement"). The SEC declared the Registration Statement effective on May 23, 2019, and the Joint Proxy Statement was first mailed to stockholders of Centene and WellCare on or about May 24, 2019. Each of Centene and WellCare may file other documents regarding the WellCare Transaction with the SEC. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the Joint Proxy Statement or any other document that Centene or WellCare may send to their respective stockholders in connection with the WellCare Transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF CENTENE AND WELLCARE ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CENTENE, WELLCARE, THE WELLCARE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders of Centene and WellCare are able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, the Joint Proxy Statement and other documents (including any amendments or supplements thereto) containing important information about Centene and WellCare through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Centene and WellCare make available free of charge at www.centene.com and www.ir.wellcare.com, respectively, copies of materials they file with, or furnish to, the SEC.

Participants In The Solicitation

Centene, WellCare and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Centene and WellCare in connection with the WellCare Transaction.

Information about the directors and executive officers of Centene is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2019, its proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019, and on its website at www.centene.com.

Information about the directors and executive officers of WellCare is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on February 12, 2019, its proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 8, 2019, and on its website at www.ir.wellcare.com.

Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interest of such participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, by reading the Registration Statement, the Joint Proxy Statement and other materials filed with the SEC in connection with the WellCare Transaction. You may obtain these documents free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov and from the websites of Centene or WellCare as described above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there shall be no sale of securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

