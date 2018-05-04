Centene Corporation Announces Closing Of Offering Of Common Stock And Full Exercise Of Option

Centene intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to finance a portion of the cash consideration payable in connection with Centene's previously announced acquisition of the assets of Fidelis Care and to pay related fees and expenses. The acquisition is expected to close on or about July 1, 2018, subject to regulatory approval from the New York Attorney General and certain closing conditions. The closing of this offering is not conditioned on the closing of the acquisition.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering was made by means of a prospectus and the related preliminary prospectus supplement only. Copies of the prospectus, the related preliminary prospectus supplement and the registration statement can be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, 1-888-603-5847, barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Tel: 800-831-9146; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10152, by telephone at (800) 326-5897 or email to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at 888-474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, telephone: 404-926-5744, fax: 404-926-5464 or email: strh.prospectus@suntrust.com.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, commercial programs, home-based primary care services, life and health management, vision benefits management, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

The information provided in this press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events, including without limitation, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The Company disclaims any obligation to update this forward-looking information in the future. Readers are cautioned that matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including prevailing market conditions, as well as other factors. Certain risk factors that may affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations are included in our filings with the SEC, including our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-corporation-announces-closing-of-offering-of-common-stock-and-full-exercise-of-option-300642969.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation

Related Links

http://www.centene.com

