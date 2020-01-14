Centene Corporation Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for WellCare Notes

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) ("Centene") announced today the extension of the expiration date of the offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers") notes (the "WellCare Notes") issued by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) ("WellCare") for up to $1,950,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by Centene (the "Centene Notes") and cash and the related consent solicitations (the "Consent Solicitations") being made by Centene on behalf of WellCare to adopt certain proposed amendments (the "Amendments") to the indentures governing the WellCare Notes. Centene hereby extends such expiration date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 14, 2020, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 21, 2020 (as the same may be further extended, the "Expiration Date").

On November 14, 2019, requisite consents were received and supplemental indentures were executed, eliminating substantially all restrictive covenants and certain events of default and other provisions in each of the indentures governing the WellCare Notes. Such supplemental indentures will only become operative upon the settlement date of the Exchange Offers.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated November 1, 2019, as amended on November 12, 2019 and the related letter of transmittal and consent hereby, each as amended by the press releases dated December 2, 2019, December 18, 2019 and January 8, 2020 and as amended hereby, and are conditioned upon the closing of Centene's acquisition of WellCare (the "Merger"), which condition may not be waived by Centene, and certain other conditions that may be waived by Centene.

The settlement date for the Exchange Offers is expected to occur promptly after the Expiration Date and immediately prior to the closing of the Merger, which is expected to occur by the first half of 2020. As a result, the Expiration Date may be further extended one or more times. Centene will provide notice of any such extension in advance of the Expiration Date.

Except as described in this press release, all other terms of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations remain unchanged.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 14, 2020, the principal amounts of WellCare Notes set forth in the table below had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn:



WellCare Notes Tendered as of 5:00 p.m.,

New York City time, on January 14, 2020 Title of Series/CUSIP

Number Principal

Amount

Outstanding Principal Amount Percentage 5.25% Senior Notes due

2025 / 94946TAC0 $1,200,000,000 $1,145,775,000 95.48% 5.375% Senior Notes due

2026 / 94946TAD8 /

U9488LAB8 $750,000,000 $747,168,000 99.62%

Documents relating to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will only be distributed to eligible holders of WellCare Notes who complete and return an eligibility form confirming that they are either a "qualified institutional buyer" under Rule 144A or not a "U.S. person" and outside the United States under Regulation S for purposes of applicable securities laws. Except as amended by the press releases dated December 2, 2019, December 18, 2019 and January 8, 2020 and as amended hereby, the complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are described in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated November 1, 2019 as amended on November 12, 2019 and the related letter of transmittal and consent, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the exchange agent and information agent in connection with the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations, at (866) 470-4200 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers). The eligibility form is available electronically at: https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/centene .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made solely pursuant to the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated November 1, 2019, as amended on November 12, 2019 and as amended by the press releases dated December 2, 2019, December 18, 2019 and January 8, 2020 and as amended hereby and the related letter of transmittal and consent, and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as are permitted under applicable law.

The Centene Notes offered in the Exchange Offers have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws. Therefore, the Centene Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any applicable state securities laws.

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, commercial programs, home-based primary care services, life and health management, vision benefits management, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

