CENTENE CORPORATION NAMED ONE OF TOP 50 COMPANIES FOR DIVERSITY BY FAIR360

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it was named one of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by Fair360 (formerly DiversityInc) for the fourth consecutive year. Centene ranked No. 26 on this year's list, up 11 spots from No. 37. The list assesses and ranks the nation's largest employers on comprehensive, data-driven diversity and inclusion metrics across six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier fairness and philanthropy.

"We know that we best serve our diverse customers when our workforce reflects and is part of the communities we serve," said Centene Chief Executive Officer, Sarah M. London. "I'm so proud that Centene is once again one of Fair360's Top 50 Companies for Diversity, because it shows our continued dedication to cultivating an employee population that deeply understands the needs and experiences of our members."

Centene was also included in three of Fair360's specialty ranking lists: No. 7 for Top Companies for Talent Acquisition for Women of Color, No. 9 for Top Companies for Executive Women and No. 18 for Top Companies for People with Disabilities.

Centene recently released its Sustainability & DEI Report: Healthy Futures, Diverse Horizons , which underscores the company's continued efforts to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in order to better deliver high-quality, culturally sensitive healthcare to the more than 28 million members the company serves nationwide.

Today's announcement adds to several recent awards acknowledging Centene's commitment to DEI. Most recently, Centene was recognized by Forbes magazine as one of " America's Best Employers for Diversity 2024 " and one of " America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 " by Newsweek, both for the second consecutive year. Centene was also listed on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year and named one of 2024's World's Most Admired Companies for the sixth consecutive year by Fortune.

For a full list of Centene's corporate awards and recognitions, visit https://www.centene.com/who-we-are/accreditations-awards.html .

