Centene Earns Spot on Forbes® First-Ever Ranking of Top U.S. Company Cultures America's Best Employers for Company Culture™

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation ("Centene") [NYSE: CNC], a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, has been named to the inaugural 2025 Forbes® America's Best Employers for Company Culture™ list. Ranking among the top third of 600 employers and within the top 20 of the U.S. insurance sector, Centene's inclusion reflects its ongoing commitment to building a values-driven culture that empowers employees and strengthens the company's ability to serve communities nationwide.

"Our One CenTeam culture is what sets us apart and drives performance across every part of our business," said Centene Chief Executive Officer Sarah M. London. "When we build teams grounded in our mission and values, we not only move our business forward, but create meaningful impact for millions of members and communities across the nation."

The ranking is based on survey responses from over 200,000 full-time and part-time employees from companies with at least 1,000 employees. The rubric is focused on three components:

Personal evaluations: responses from current employees

Public evaluations: responses from within the industry and employer evaluations

Company culture key performance indicators (KPIs): research conducted by the Forbes Research & Analytics team

The first of its kind, this accolade reflects the company culture that Centene has built to support its employees who deliver on their mission: healthcare access for low-income and underserved populations. The CenTeam is grounded in a shared set of values and behaviors that were developed based on feedback from team members across the organization and provide the framework by which Centene delivers on its commitments to those it serves.

Earlier this year, the company launched the Centene Excellence Awards Program internally to celebrate team members who create extraordinary impact, advance the business, and enrich the lives of members. Over 1,900 nominations were submitted within just three weeks of its launch, reflecting the spirit of recognition at Centene. Nominees will be eligible for one of five awards based on demonstrating excellence and impact by living Centene's values: accountability, courage, curiosity, trust, and service, as well as one team-based award.

As another example of Centene's commitment to culture, the Culture Ambassador program gathered earlier this year for the second Culture Ambassador Summit to design and develop best practice models for living and leading Centene's core values. These ambassadors have engaged over 4,000 team members across the enterprise in powerful conversations about living and leading a life that pursues the Centene mission, ultimately enabling Centene to deliver more compassionate, responsive care to the communities that need it most.

