Centene Foundation Reports $34.9 Million Invested in Community Health, Education and Social Services in 2025

Year-end Report Highlights Local Partnerships, Measurable Impact and a Growing National Strategy

ST. LOUIS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today released its 2025 Year-end Report, detailing $34.9 million in philanthropic investments made across 209 nonprofit organizations in 29 states and the District of Columbia, reinforcing the Foundation's commitment to improving community health through locally driven solutions and strategic national partnerships.

Centene Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Centene Foundation)

In 2025, the Foundation directed funding to initiatives addressing critical drivers of health and wellbeing, including maternal and child health, integrated health and housing solutions, community-based care coordination, and rapid response during times of crisis. Nonprofit partners were also able to access Centene's subject matter expertise in priority areas, amplifying the impact of grant funding by pairing financial support with strategic guidance and knowledge sharing.

"Real, lasting change starts with listening to communities and investing in the organizations closest to the challenges," said Joyce Larkin, head of Centene Foundation. "In 2025, we deepened our partner-first approach by pairing funding with expertise, strengthening local leadership, and focusing on solutions that deliver measurable, sustainable impact for the people and families our partners serve."

By philanthropic pillar, 2025 investments included:

$15.9 million supporting healthcare initiatives

supporting healthcare initiatives $14.3 million advancing social services

advancing social services $3.9 million focused on education

focused on education $800,000 dedicated to disaster relief

The 2025 Year-end Report also marks the close of the Foundation's initial three-year giving strategy launched in 2022 – an approach designed to prioritize strategic, sustainable impact. Over that period, initiatives that began as early-stage proposals have matured into programs producing tangible, community-level outcomes.

In 2026, the Centene Foundation is focused on embedding knowledge-sharing networks among nonprofit partners, strengthening collaboration, and extending the reach of every dollar invested. Guided by a local-first philosophy and strengthened by national partnerships, the Foundation enters the next phase of its work positioned to deepen impact and continue advancing its mission of transforming community health and wellbeing at a time of growing need.

The full 2025 Centene Foundation Year-end Report is available on the Foundation's website.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness that underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services, and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

SOURCE Centene Foundation