CENTENE NAMED TO FORTUNE® 2024 LIST OF THE WORLD'S MOST ADMIRED COMPANIES™

Centene Corporation

31 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Recognition Marks Sixth Consecutive Year Centene Is in the Annual Ranking

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, today announced that it has been recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for the sixth consecutive year. Based on rankings by thousands of industry peers, the list captures the most well-regarded companies globally.

"Centene is honored to be included on Fortune's list among the world's most respected and reputable companies for the sixth consecutive year," said Sarah M. London, CEO of Centene. "Since our founding in 1984, we have worked tirelessly to bring high-quality care to each of our members, growing from a small operation in the basement of Family Hospital in Milwaukee to a national enterprise serving more than 28 million members today. I am deeply grateful for our employees, providers, states and our federal government partners as well as all of the community organizations that enable us to deliver on our mission to transform the health of the communities we serve."

This accolade is a result of Centene's continued execution of its long-term strategy, focused on delivering access to high-quality care for members across its Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace businesses. Through a disciplined and uniquely local approach, Centene has continued its commitment to supporting vulnerable populations with access to quality care and has expanded its focus on and efforts to address the social determinants of health across the country, where the company's nearly 67,800 employees are working hard each day to transform the health of the communities it serves.

Centene further delivered on its mission to serve its local communities with innovative programs and services. The Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation, introduced grants to prioritize healthcare workforce development initiatives through health and wellness centers in Atlanta, Georgia, and Buffalo, New York, invested in community resources through a multipurpose community center in Uvalde, Texas, and reduced homelessness through a Housing Command Center and social driver of health mobile app in Iowa.

In 2023, Centene also remained committed to the health and well-being of its members through disaster relief efforts following the Hawaii wildfires, tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama, Hurricane Idalia in the southeastern U.S. and more.

Since 1997, Fortune has collaborated with management consulting firm Korn Ferry to build the World's Most Admired Companies list. According to Fortune, they survey more than a thousand companies across 52 industries to rate industry peers based on the company's innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services and global competitiveness.

To learn more about the Fortune 2024 World's Most Admired Companies list, visit https://fortune.com/ranking/worlds-most-admired-companies/2024.

For a full list of Centene's corporate awards and recognitions, visit https://www.centene.com/who-we-are/accreditations-awards.html.

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities and government partners.   

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com.

SOURCE Centene Corporation

