CENTENE NAMED TO FORTUNE® BEST WORKPLACES IN HEALTH CARE 2024™

Recognition Marks Third Consecutive Year of Centene's Annual Ranking

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that it has been recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the Best Workplaces in Health Care 2024™ in the Large Company category, for the third consecutive year.

"Delivering the best care for our members requires going above and beyond for each other in the workplace," said Centene Chief Executive Officer Sarah M. London. "This recognition is a true reflection of our One CenTeam culture – and the support our employees provide to each other as they work together to deliver quality, compassionate care to members and communities nationwide."

Fortune partners with people analytics firm Great Place to Work® to produce the annual "Best Workplaces" lists using confidential employee surveys to gauge their workplace experience, trust in management, collegial culture and more. Formulated based on feedback from employees of various demographic groups and roles within the organization, the Best Workplaces in Health Care ranking reflects positive findings on key themes and employee behaviors such as loyalty to the company, opportunities for employees, community impact and overall business success.

This recognition reflects the impact of Centene's innovative talent programs and strong employee engagement efforts that foster a collaborative workplace culture. As a leading employer in the healthcare industry, Centene offers unique benefit offerings and wellness initiatives to support the whole health of its employees, while creating pathways to develop professionally through continuous learning and career planning. As a result, Centene's culture is one that promotes transparency, openness and integrity, where employees are encouraged to channel their unique perspectives and skills to deliver for its 28.5 million members.

For a full list of Centene's corporate awards and recognitions, visit https://www.centene.com/who-we-are/accreditations-awards.html.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com/.

