CENTENE SUBSIDIARY MERIDIAN HEALTH PLAN OF ILLINOIS AWARDED ILLINOIS MEDICAID CONTRACT

ST. LOUIS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (Centene) (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that its Illinois subsidiary, Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. (Meridian), has been selected by the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) to continue providing services for the HealthChoice Illinois Medicaid managed care program. The four-year contract is expected to begin January 1, 2027, through 2030.

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"Centene has a long track record serving Medicaid and dually eligible Medicaid-Medicare members in Illinois," said Chief Executive Officer Sarah M. London. "This award reflects Meridian's strong local partnerships and focus on delivering coordinated, high-quality care while connecting people to the support they need beyond the clinical setting. We value our partnership with the state and look forward to continuing to expand access and strengthen outcomes across Illinois."

Meridian is one of six managed care organizations selected by HFS to deliver access to high-quality managed care services to approximately 2.4 million Medicaid-eligible Illinoisans statewide. As of May 2026, Meridian serves more than 596,000 Medicaid enrollees through the HealthChoice Illinois Medicaid program. Under the new contract, Meridian will continue providing managed care for Medicaid enrollees, including access to integrated primary, maternal, and behavioral health care.

"We are honored to be chosen again by the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services to continue delivering access to high-quality, whole person care through proven performance and building on our strategy to address barriers to care," said Meridian Plan President and Chief Executive Officer Cristal Gary.

In addition to ensuring its members get the medical care they need through its clinical and population health programs, Meridian's whole-person approach also focuses on improving well-being by working with community-based partners to address gaps in social drivers that impact health outcomes. Meridian is recognized for its work with the highest possible 5-star rating in the latest 2024 HealthChoice Illinois Report Card in three critical areas: Access to Care, Living with Illness, and Women's/Children's Health.

Building on nearly 20 years of experience serving Illinois communities, Meridian will continue providing comprehensive, coordinated care for some of the state's most vulnerable populations while advancing programs that address social drivers of health across all 102 counties.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach with local teams to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com/.

About Meridian Health Plan of Illinois

Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. and its family of health plans provide government-sponsored managed care to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs. This includes Meridian's Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid plans, and YouthCare HealthChoice Illinois. YouthCare is a specialized program designed to address the healthcare needs of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) youth in out-of-home placement and former youth in care. Meridian connects members to care and offers comprehensive services to support lifelong health and wellness. Meridian is a company of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Learn more at ILmeridian.com.

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SOURCE Centene Corporation