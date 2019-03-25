Centene To Hold 2019 Annual Meeting Following 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today announced that following the release of its 2019 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, the Company will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)/10:00 a.m. (Central Time) in the auditorium at Centene's headquarters, 7700 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri. At the meeting, Michael Neidorff, Centene's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is expected to make remarks regarding the Company's performance and future prospects. A live audio webcast of the meeting can be accessed via the Company's website at www.centene.com under the Investors section.

In addition, as a reminder, the Company also has announced the following corporate events:

CNC's Annual Investor Day: Friday, June 14, 2019 ; New York City

(8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET)

CNC's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results ( 6:00 a.m. ET ) and Earnings Call

(8:30 a.m. ET): Tuesday, July 23, 2019

CNC's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results ( 6:00 a.m. ET ) and Earnings Call

(8:30 a.m. ET): Tuesday, October 22, 2019

CNC's 2020 Guidance and Investor Event; Friday, December 13, 2019 ; New York City

(8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET)

For more specific information regarding these and other events, please refer to the upcoming events calendar posted in the Investors section on the CNC website.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, commercial programs, home-based primary care services, life and health management, vision benefits management, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

