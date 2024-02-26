Centennial Appoints Jenn Rist as Principal, Head of Project Development

Jenn Rist leads project development at Centennial, with a focus on accelerating timelines for customers to realize income, or energy cost relief, from solar and battery energy storage projects.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centennial, an energy development company with a focus on solar and battery energy storage projects, has appointed Jenn Rist as Principal, Head of Project Development.

Founded in 2014, Centennial's portfolio of operating and contracted assets represents a mix of investment-grade offtake and community solar projects located in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Texas. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, publicly traded REITs, and other leading owners of commercial and industrial facilities.

Centennial offers triple net (NNN) leases that generate additional income, without creating new costs, for commercial real estate owners. For energy-intensive facilities, Centennial also delivers reduced electricity costs through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) that serves as a long-term financial hedge.

"Jenn has supported Centennial's recent growth through her demonstrated solar industry expertise and dedication to our customers," said David John Frenkil, Founder and Managing Principal of Centennial. "Since joining Centennial, Jenn has accelerated project timelines through her engagement with utilities and government agencies at the federal, state and local levels. We're excited to announce Jenn's appointment as Principal and for her continued leadership of Centennial's project development team."

"I'm thrilled and honored to move into this new role at Centennial," said Jenn Rist. "It's my goal to bring my experience to support this team that has been working together for the past decade and to continue to build project development processes trusted by our customers and investment partners. I'm truly excited to be a part of Centennial's growth for years to come."

Jenn joined Centennial in the spring of 2023, bringing over a decade of experience in the solar industry, managing the delivery of more than 200 MW built throughout the United States. Based in Maryland, Jenn is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and has held a Project Management Professional certification since 2015.

About Centennial

Since 2014, Centennial has delivered solar and battery energy storage projects for customers that include Fortune 500 companies, publicly traded REITs, and other leading owners of commercial and industrial facilities.

For more information on Centennial, please visit: www.CentennialGen.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Centennial