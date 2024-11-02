Centennial Celebration Awaits Sun Yat-sen University's Historic Moment

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU) is set to celebrate its centenary starting from November 9. The university will hold various celebration activities across its 5 campuses in Guangzhou, Zhuhai, and Shenzhen.

The activities include the opening ceremony of the university's museum (history museum), as well as an alumni concert, an original symphonic epic concert, and artistic performances, immersing this century-old university in a youthful and joyful atmosphere.

Sun Yat-sen University Campus (Photo by Xu Zhenlin)

On November 11, SYSU will host the World University Presidents Forum, an important platform that brings together global higher education leaders to discuss the future of education. Following this, on November 12, the university will hold the Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Sun Yat-sen University & Innovation and Development Forum. This forum serves as a tribute to history and a vision for the future.

As a prestigious university with a century-long history, SYSU has always been committed to internationalization and has signed school level cooperative agreements with over 290 institutions in nearly 40 countries and regions worldwide. The university is dedicated to cultivating talents with the power of learning, thinking, and action, equipping them to face future challenges and lead global development.

Globally, SYSU will work closely with academic institutions and alumni worldwide to advance human civilization. In the new century, the university will continue to contribute to global education and research development through practical outcomes in rural revitalization, medical research, disaster prevention and control, and international collaborative education.

SOURCE Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU)