Centennial CEO Steven Levin retires, paves way for President Paul Kurzawa's expanded leadership role

Levin to remain active in industry as Kurzawa embraces CEO role

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centennial, powered by Lincoln, a national retail operating platform created to provide owners and investors with multi-discipline retail expertise, is ushering in a new era as long-time founder and CEO Steven Levin retires on June 30 and is succeeded by President Paul Kurzawa. Levin will continue in an advisory capacity over the next 12 months to help ensure a seamless leadership transition and will continue entrusting Centennial with the management of his portfolio properties, including The Shops at Willow Bend, as he remains active in the industry.

Steven Levin, founder and CEO of Centennial Real Estate Paul Kurzawa of Centennial Real Estate

"Growing Centennial into a respected leader in retail real estate has been a joy and a privilege over the past 30 years, and I have tremendous confidence in Paul Kurzawa and our executive team as they lead the organization forward into the next chapter," said Levin. "This is not farewell by any means. I remain deeply passionate about this industry and excited for what lies ahead."

Levin established Centennial in 1997, and his innovative approach, rooted in an owner's mindset and a retailer's perspective, has positioned the company to set a lofty standard for the retail real estate industry. Time and again, Centennial has proven that when the right team and the right vision come together, even the most challenged assets can be revitalized into dynamic community destinations that drive long-term value for partners, clients and consumers alike. While building the Centennial brand, Levin has also cultivated an inclusive, people-first culture that is driven by entrepreneurship and creativity and championed by Kurzawa and Centennial's executive team.

"It is an honor to lead this exceptional organization and build upon the strong foundation Steven has established over the past three decades," said Kurzawa. "Our vision remains unchanged: to be the retail real estate industry's most trusted partner and operator. With the continued support of Lincoln Property Company and the passion and expertise of our talented team, Centennial is exceptionally well-positioned to continue transforming properties into vibrant destinations that create long-term value for the communities, partners and consumers we serve."

Kurzawa joined the Centennial team as president in 2024, contributing deep industry expertise across lifestyle, open-air, and enclosed retail environments as well as extensive operating acumen honed by decades of international multi-asset and multi-discipline experience. Earlier that year, Levin facilitated Lincoln's strategic investment in Centennial's operating business, formalizing the entities' history of collaboration and shared vision for the future of retail real estate.

"I truly believe that Centennial is the best in the business," added Levin. "I expect to continue working closely with the company for years to come and look forward to remaining active in the industry while supporting Centennial's continued success."

Centennial, powered by Lincoln

Centennial, powered by Lincoln ("Centennial"), is a national retail real estate owner and operator overseeing more than 25 million square feet of retail and mixed-use destinations across 18 states. In addition to investing in and operating its own portfolio, the company provides a full-service property management and advisory platform serving institutional and private owners nationwide.

As part of Lincoln Property Company, one of the nation's largest privately held real estate firms, Centennial operates as a purpose-built retail platform — combining institutional capital strength, national scale, and Lincoln's fully integrated real estate capabilities with Centennial's specialized merchandising, leasing, and operations expertise.

For more information, visit www.CentennialREC.com

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln") is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, multifamily, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-use properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln's combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 720 million square feet of commercial space.

For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.

Contact:

Stephanie Selk

(503) 546-7856

[email protected]

SOURCE Centennial Real Estate