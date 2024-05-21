Centennial College Selects Anthology Blackboard to Deliver a Future-focused Learning Environment for Faculty and Student Success

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced Centennial College, one of Canada's Top Research Colleges, has selected Blackboard Learn Ultra as its new learning management system (LMS). With a commitment to exemplary teaching and a focus on educating students for career success, Centennial College required an LMS that could deliver an unparalleled experience for faculty and students.

"In tests and focus groups, our students chose Blackboard's intuitive, mobile-first design as their strong favorite." Post this

"It was important for us to have a partner that truly understands the needs of faculty and staff and that encourages development of features in collaboration with its customers," said Dr. Cary DiPietro, Dean of Learning, Teaching and Scholarship, Centennial College. "It's clear that Anthology has made significant investments in reimagining Learn Ultra based on pedagogical best practices and with an eye towards leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver a robust learning environment. In tests and focus groups, our students chose Blackboard's intuitive, mobile-first design as their strong favorite."

Blackboard Learn Ultra was selected following an open competition and review process and demonstrated industry-leading innovation and vision. The innovation is the result of significant investment in fresh functionality and client involvement in the development of new features such as the AI Design Assistant, a tool that provides instructors with inspiration and a starting point for the course design process. The AI Design Assistant helps build more engaging courses more quickly by suggesting a course structure, sourcing images, generating rubrics, creating test and quiz questions, and proposing more authentic assessments. Features like Flexible Grading provide streamlined navigation to prioritize workflow by instructor preference and were developed with substantial input from faculty and users.

"Centennial College is looking to the future and needs a partner that is delivering innovative education solutions that offer an intuitive, seamless user experience," said Joe Belenardo, Chief Revenue Officer at Anthology. "This partnership is the first page in the next chapter for Blackboard Learn Ultra as we deliver innovation with a purpose, like AI-facilitated tools to help faculty spend less time on administration and more time engaging students. We're proud to serve Centennial College on their mission to educate students for career success."

The college will also implement Anthology Ally with Blackboard Learn, a separate application that creates inclusive online content and supports web accessibility, aligning with institutional commitments to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcome and like they belong. Centennial College is recognized as one of the most culturally diverse post-secondary institutions in Canada and the ability to provide digital course content in multiple formats and languages is imperative to deliver an inclusive student experience. Learn more about Blackboard Learn Ultra.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the college boasts five campuses and two satellite locations. Renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships, Centennial annually welcomes over 40,000 full-time and part-time students from over 130 countries. These students pursue their education in over 400 diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

Media contact:

Erin Mitchell, Director of Communications, Anthology. [email protected]

Michelle Ervin, Media Relations Manager, Centennial College. [email protected] .

SOURCE Anthology