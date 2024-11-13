Centennial Partners Hosts Modular Setting Event for Lakeview Flats: Premier Mountain Lakeside Development

The modular setting event, held in August at the project site in Georgetown, brought together Centennial Partners' leadership, local officials, community members, and project stakeholders. This event marked a significant phase in the development of Lakeview Flats, which will feature a refined collection of one- and two-bedroom condominiums designed to harmonize with the natural beauty of the lakeside and mountain environment.

Key Highlights of Lakeview Flats:

Stunning Lakeside Location: Lakeview Flats will offer residents breathtaking views of Georgetown Lake and the surrounding Rocky Mountains, creating a serene and picturesque living environment.

Innovative Design: Designed by Godden | Sudik Architects, the development will blend modern luxury with the natural beauty of the lakeside setting. The firm's multifamily housing expertise spans a diverse range of product types, including studio apartments, duplexes, affordable housing, townhomes, mixed-use mid-rise flats, luxury condos, and senior living. Godden | Sudik Architects is dedicated to transforming the complexities of attached housing into vibrant, enriching living environments.

Modular Construction: Nashua Builders, with 35 years of experience in off-site modular construction, is providing advanced techniques for the project. Known for their high-quality construction and innovative approach, Nashua Builders excels in creating resorts, townhomes, and multi-family housing with exceptional fit and finish, ensuring a streamlined construction process and enhanced schedule and budget advantages.

Community Impact: The project will bring 50 new condominium units to Georgetown, including 10 units into a local attainable housing program. Additionally, Lakeview Flats will feature community trails and lakeside improvements designed to enrich the lifestyle of both residents and visitors.

"Today's modular setting event is a testament to our commitment to blending modern luxury with the natural beauty of Georgetown Lake," said Kurt Soukup, CEO of Centennial Partners. "We are proud to collaborate with Godden | Sudik Architects and Nashua Builders to bring this vision to life and contribute positively to the Georgetown community."

Creighton Soukup, the General Contractor and Developer for Centennial Partners, will oversee the remaining construction. Lakeview Flats is anticipated to open in November of 2024.

For more information about Lakeview Flats, including updates and press inquiries, please contact:

Creighton Soukup

Centennial Partners

[email protected]

www.lakeviewflats.com

About Centennial Partners:

Centennial Partners is a multifamily development firm dedicated to creating sustainable communities that deliver a true sense of place and celebrate the environment in which they're built. Recognizing the growing housing needs in Colorado, particularly in mountain communities where luxury homes are driving locals out of attainable housing, we strive to meet market demands with multifamily developments that are both high-quality and market priced. Centennial Partners remains committed to integrating their properties with the natural surroundings and community.

