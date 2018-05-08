Centennial to Debut New Virtual Reality Capabilities at RECon 2018

DALLAS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centennial announced today that thanks to the emerging world of Virtual Reality, they can bring their vision of the shopping experience to life at ICSC's RECon Convention, focusing on three of its redeveloping retail shopping destinations. The nationally recognized real estate developer will be exhibiting at the Las Vegas Convention Center during ICSC's RECon later this month.

Innovation has always been a foundation of Centennial, which is widely recognized for the way it seeks to engage clients and shoppers with the latest digital marketing tools and technology. At RECon (May 20-23), the world's largest retail real estate convention, Centennial will feature two Virtual Reality (VR) experiences to highlight select properties.

The first will feature fully immersive 360-degree VR renderings of developments with the help of HTC's latest headset, the Vive Pro, the most advanced VR hardware on the market today. Through a series of interactive waypoints offering multiple perspectives, users will be able to experience the same innovative designs and sense of place today that shoppers will enjoy once the projects are complete.

The second experience will use portable, take-home VR viewers, akin to Google's Cardboard prototype, to enable visitors to have a 3D panoramic walkthrough of what the Centennial properties will look like via their very own smartphones.

"With our development projects, we are shaping a new retail experience for a diverse, modern consumer who desires a meaningful connection with the place they go shopping and socialize," says CEO Steven Levin. "By using the latest VR technology, we help retailers visualize this new experience as part of Centennial's exciting growth plans by immersing them into space, and we're extremely pleased about that."

The three properties that will be included in the VR experience are MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, CA, Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, IL, and Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, IL. Exhibit attendees will be able to 'visit' each of the three centers almost as if they are actually there, through both 360-degree renderings and stereoscopic 3D video animation. That, in turn, will allow retailers and business partners to assess the properties and get an authentic sense of each property's unique vision.

Centennial is a national owner of major shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations. Rooted in retail since 1997, the company is focused on shaping the evolution of American retail by creating a superior, multifaceted shopping center experience. Centennial properties serve not only as a place of commerce but a place of community. For more information, visit CentennialREC.com.

