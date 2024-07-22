Centennial Yards and Cosm to Bring Immersive Sports and Entertainment Venue to Downtown Atlanta

Atlanta Becomes Cosm's Third Location Alongside Current Venues at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, CA, and Grandscape in The Colony, TX

ATLANTA , July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centennial Yards Company today announced that it has signed a long-term lease with Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media, and entertainment company, to create a 70,000-square-foot, three-level immersive entertainment venue, which will deliver live sports and experiential entertainment in Shared Reality, as part of the Sports and Entertainment District at Centennial Yards. Cosm is the first addition to Centennial Yards' next phase of development, which will bring approximately 470,000 square feet of entertainment, retail and restaurant space, including a flagship hotel, to a 7.5-acre site adjacent to the Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium—home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United—as well as the Five Points MARTA station connecting the site with the rest of the city.

With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experiences in the world, Cosm is redefining the way the world experiences content through Shared Reality – an experience that bridges the virtual and physical worlds by merging state-of-the-art visuals with the energy of the crowd and an elevated food and beverage service. The company's category-defining, live experience takes fans to the sidelines of the CFP Playoffs, courtside at NBA games, inside the Octagon at UFC championships, on the pitch at the biggest Premier League matches, and front row at the most sought-after events from around the globe.

"Cosm's experience is unparalleled, using its Shared Reality technology to provide guests with front-row access to global events from Downtown Atlanta at Centennial Yards," said Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards. "With existing, world-class sports venues and the addition of Cosm, we believe Centennial Yards will become the center of gravity for entertainment in Atlanta, connecting people of all ages with an incredible combination of sporting events, music, bars, restaurants and retail."

"Atlanta is a passionate sports town with a proud history of hosting the world's biggest events, including the Olympics, Super Bowls, CFP National Championships, NCAA March Madness, FIFA World Cup, and more," said Jeb Terry, CEO and President at Cosm. "In fact, one of my favorite memories is winning the 2001 Peach Bowl in the Georgia Dome. Now, over 20 years later, the Cosm at Centennial Yards is the perfect complement to the State Farm Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Atlanta Convention Center to help make Centennial Yards the Sports and Entertainment capital of the South, and we are thrilled to work with CIM Group to make Atlanta our third location and bring Shared Reality to the East Coast."

Cosm's third venue at Centennial Yards will encompass 70,000 square feet and feature the company's proprietary technology throughout, including an 87-foot diameter 12K+ LED dome. Working with award-winning architecture firm Gensler, the venue will expand on the foundational design of Cosm's first and second venues in Los Angeles and Dallas, respectively, and ensure its values and iconic features are embodied while still incorporating unique characteristics that reflect Centennial Yards and the Atlanta community at large.

The company's slate of live sports offerings continues to expand through official partnerships with ESPN, the NBA, NBC Sports, TNT Sports, FOX Sports, the UFC and more, which will allow guests to experience live Shared Reality productions of the biggest sports events in the world.

In addition to live sports, Cosm's programming will also highlight Cirque du Soleil's timeless production "O" and immersive art experiences from members of the Cosm Studios Creator Program, including award-winning new media artist Nancy Baker Cahill; filmmaker, director, and co-founder of Planetary Collective Guy Reid; renowned DJ and artist Chris Holmes; and acclaimed composer and new media artist Ricardo Romaneiro.

"At Centennial Yards, we have the opportunity to reshape a major area of Atlanta as a walkable and appealing destination for residents and visitors, and key to that effort is bringing unique and engaging businesses such as Cosm that attract people to the district," said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group. The Centennial Yards Company serves as the master developer of Centennial Yards and consists of a partnership between an affiliate of CIM Group and a group led by Tony Ressler.

Development at Centennial Yards is already well underway, with the construction of a 19-story boutique hotel and 19-story residential tower, and additional retail and residential groundbreakings commencing later this year. Centennial Yards is a transformative project for Atlanta and one of the largest private developments in the United States, reshaping an important but underutilized portion of the city's Downtown formerly known as "The Gulch" into a dynamic and active 24/7 community. With a master site plan designed by a global team, the 50-acre Centennial Yards development will also feature the creation of new city blocks, public open space and up to 12 million square feet of new modern retail, hotel and residential buildings, and world-class sports and entertainment venues.

Cosm's timeline for its Atlanta venue's opening and a schedule of events upon its opening will be shared at a later date.

ABOUT CENTENNIAL YARDS

Centennial Yards is a $5 billion transformational mixed-use development in Atlanta, the Southeast's biggest and most influential market. As one of the largest and most ambitious city-center developments in the country, Centennial Yards is expected to revitalize 50 acres of underutilized land in the heart of Downtown Atlanta to connect surrounding communities and create several new city blocks at the junction of the rail lines where the city was founded. Once complete, Centennial Yards is expected to offer 8 million square feet of world-class new commercial and residential space comprised of 4 million square feet of dynamic retail, entertainment, modern office, and hotel, and 4 million square feet of new residential, as well as a vibrant public realm that will provide outdoor gathering spaces to all Atlantans and visitors of Centennial Yards. Anchored by major Downtown attractions, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, one of the Southeast's largest Sports Entertainment Districts will feature restaurants, bars, a live music venue and other hospitality destinations. With multiple MARTA stations linking the campus with the rest of the city, and in close proximity to the Atlanta Beltline, Centennial Yards is expected to bring increased connectivity, walkability, and 24/7 living to the heart of Atlanta. Centennial Yards Company serves as the master developer of Centennial Yards and consists of a partnership between an affiliate of CIM Group and a group led by Tony Ressler. For more information visit www.centennialyards.com.

ABOUT COSM

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art and education. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in, what is called, Shared Reality. As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok.

ABOUT CIM GROUP

CIM is a leading investment firm and alternative asset manager. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM's diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets to deliver excellence to our clients, stakeholders, and the communities we serve. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

