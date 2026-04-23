Center for Arizona Policy Action and Center for Arizona Policy Political Action Committee Endorse Biggs, Petersen, and Yee

PHOENIX, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a moment when the threats to life, family, and religious freedom have never been greater, Arizona needs proven leaders with the courage, conviction, and competence to fight back and win. Center for Arizona Policy Action (CAP Action) and Center for Arizona Policy Political Action Committee (CAP PAC) are proud to endorse Andy Biggs for Governor, Warren Petersen for Attorney General, and Kimberly Yee for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

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Andy Biggs for Governor. Andy's command of state government is unmatched, from the mechanics of the legislative process to hunting the hidden agency funds where government bloat goes to hide. In Congress, he stood firm when others folded, defending the unborn, protecting parental rights, and refusing to let Washington's agenda override Arizona's values. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Andy believes every person is created in the image of God and worthy of protection from conception to natural death. That conviction shapes how he legislates — and it will shape how he governs.

Warren Petersen for Attorney General. Warren Petersen is the principled, battle-tested leader Arizona needs as its next Attorney General. As President of the Arizona Senate, Warren has led the defense of Arizona's pro-family laws as the left has dragged them into court, and he has not flinched. He has assembled some of the nation's finest legal minds to stand with Arizona and built a strong working relationship with the Trump Administration to secure our border and push back against federal overreach. Warren is the battle-tested leader Arizona needs to defend our Constitution, our laws, and our families in the courtroom and beyond.

Kimberly Yee for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Kimberly Yee is the thoughtful, pragmatic, and fiercely conservative leader Arizona's students need as the next Superintendent of Public Instruction. As State Treasurer, Kimberly has vigorously stewarded billions in Arizona investment dollars, surrounded herself with top talent, and shown up for every conservative cause that matters. She will defend and promote Arizona's Empowerment Scholarship Account program, the nation's gold standard for educational freedom. Kimberly understands that parents, not bureaucrats, are the primary decision-makers in their children's education, and she will deliver real results for every Arizona child and every Arizona family.

Together, Andy Biggs, Warren Petersen, and Kimberly Yee are the right leaders for Arizona's future. We urge every Arizonan who cares about life, family, and freedom to join us in supporting these exceptional candidates in 2026.

Center for Arizona Policy Action, Inc. (CAP Action) educates Arizonans on public policy issues—the sanctity of life, marriage and family, and religious freedom—and encourages civic engagement. Learn more at www.azaction.org.

Center for Arizona Policy Political Action Committee (CAP PAC) supports Arizona candidates who champion the sanctity of life, marriage and family, and religious freedom.

CONTACT: Bob Trent, [email protected] or 602.424.2525

Paid for by Center for Arizona Policy Action (CAP Action), a 501(c)(4) organization, and Center for Arizona Political Action Committee (CAP PAC) with 0% from out-of-state contributors. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

SOURCE CAP PAC/CAP Action