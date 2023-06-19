Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) Forms Scientific Advisory Group

LIBBY, Mont., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) was designated a Center of Excellence by the Montana House of Representatives Resolution HR-2 in April and, in response, CARD has established a Scientific Advisory Group (SAG) to assist in guiding the organization as it moves forward.

The group includes radiologists, a pulmonologist, occupational medicine specialists, epidemiologists, an immunotoxicologist, and a medical imaging analyst. These experts in their fields represent both Montana universities, Mt. Sinai and Northwell Healthcare in New York, Cornell University, and the University of Cincinnati. Information on the individual members can be found on CARD's website at libbyasbestos.org.

At the SAG formation session held in April, the group came together to outline what it hoped to accomplish over the next 24 months. This includes expanding treatment options for those with asbestos-related disease (ARD), furthering existing research on the role of autoimmunity in ARD, making the best use of the CARD screening database to promote medical innovation, and seeking research grants that expand the understanding of all facets of the disease. Ongoing projects were outlined by each participant and included improving imaging software, understanding the effect of asbestos exposure on mortality, mapping exposure risk, and the effects of COVID-19 on those with ARD.

SAG Chair Dr. Jean Pfau, a professor at Montana State University who has worked with CARD for many years, stated, "It creates a forward-looking focus for CARD and it's exciting and encouraging that so many people are dedicated to this effort." Other participants stressed commitment, persistence, creativity, and enthusiasm. CARD is humbled and excited to enter this new chapter and expand its expertise through collaboration with these highly respected individuals.

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby.

