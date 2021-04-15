Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) Has Article Published in Oxford Bibliography

LIBBY, Mont., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brad Black, Medical Director of the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD), was recently asked to complete a detailed article describing Vermiculite and Libby Amphibole for the prestigious Oxford Bibliographies, and we are happy to report that it has now been accepted for publication. Oxford produces one of the premier research guides and is developed cooperatively with scholars and librarians worldwide.

Dr. Brad Black, MD

"It is an honor to be considered an expert in your field and be invited to contribute. With his twenty years of experience in the field of vermiculite contaminated with Libby Amphibole and the subsequent diseases related to exposure, Dr. Black was the perfect choice for this project, which was peer reviewed by other professionals and scientists. Congratulations to Dr. Black on this accomplishment," says Tracy McNew, Administrative Director at CARD.

The Oxford Bibliographies consist of articles summarizing a given topic and are accompanied by annotated references from scientific, peer-reviewed articles and publications that provide further details and opportunities for additional study. As such, it is a great way to include a vast amount of information in a condensed form. Part of the mission of the Center for Asbestos Related Disease is education and outreach to Lincoln County and nationwide. This new inclusion is just one more way that CARD is fulfilling that mandate.

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby.

